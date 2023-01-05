ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Would-be Ohio GOP leader pushes resolution censuring Republican lawmakers over Ohio House speaker vote

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 30

Don Writesel
4d ago

Looking at what’s happening to the Ohio and DC House, it now appears Republicans are starting to eat their own.

Kenneth Wise
4d ago

single party voting is archaic. and against the principle of a democracy. all Republican'ts are want now is fascism!

whosnext98
4d ago

Every Republican who votes for censure needs to go.

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter

Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP’s central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

How Ohio elections will change in 2023

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Friday that alters Ohio electoral processes and procedures -- and from a changed early voting schedule to mandated photo ID at the polls, voters may notice differences the next time they cast a ballot.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gov. DeWine issues executive orders minutes after taking oath of office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine wasted no time after taking the oath of office for his second. The governor, within minutes, issued a series of executive orders on a variety of issues. One order aims to protect nursing mothers from discrimination in the state government workplace, while another...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio faces a lawsuit over newly signed election changes

The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from last year's lame-duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial. The changes to election laws include...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate race shatters spending records

COLUMBUS – Candidates, their affiliates and outside political groups spent almost as much on the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio than in the previous three elections combined, according to campaign finance data. The massive spending on last year’s race was fueled by record-busting personal fundraising by the Democratic...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

