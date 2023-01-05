FITCHBURG – John Michael Borquist, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a brief illness, at his home in Fitchburg, surrounded by his beloved family. John was born on March 20, 1944, in Madison. Known as Papa John to many, he loved his family, friends and community. His life was lived with intention, and he generously gave his time to make personal connections with everyone. John was calm, joyous, affectionate and loving. His sense of humor was well known to his family, and he loved to tell stories and laugh. John was incredibly proud of his precious children, grandchildren and family. He had a sweetness to him that was felt by all who met him. A devoted family man and husband, John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, he enjoyed social events and movies. Music and church were important to John, and he enjoyed playing Santa for various community groups and schools each year.

