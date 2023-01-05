Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Gloria M. Wharton
DeForest – Gloria M. Wharton passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. The daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Bainbridge) Verthein was born on May 5, 1928, in Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Gloria married J. Richard Wharton on July 14, 1956, and had 58 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on March 9, 2014. She taught music in the Saginaw Township School District in Michigan for 32 years retiring in 1986. In late 2014, Gloria moved from Saginaw to DeForest, Wisconsin to be near her family. Besides her love of music, Gloria enjoyed woodcarving and traveling. Gloria and Dick traveled extensively visiting every continent.
Channel 3000
Alden “Pete” Ross
MADISON – Alden “Pete” Ross, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Pete was born on January 10, 1935, in Neillsville, WI to Laird and Alice (Alden) Ross. He grew up in Waukesha, WI and graduated from Waukesha High School. In 1953, he enrolled...
Channel 3000
Marian Myrtle Heiking
MADISON – Marian Myrtle Heiking, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Our House Senior Living-Cambridge. She was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Adolph and Berdella (Goth) Dusek at Wisconsin General Hospital, in Madison, Wis. She attended eight years in the one-room White School in Verona and graduated in 1957 from Sun Prairie High School. She then worked at Anchor Savings & Loan, Ohio Medical and lastly, at WPS. She was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1966, to William Heiking, in Oregon, Wis., at Holy Mother of Consolation Church.
Channel 3000
John M. Borquist
FITCHBURG – John Michael Borquist, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a brief illness, at his home in Fitchburg, surrounded by his beloved family. John was born on March 20, 1944, in Madison. Known as Papa John to many, he loved his family, friends and community. His life was lived with intention, and he generously gave his time to make personal connections with everyone. John was calm, joyous, affectionate and loving. His sense of humor was well known to his family, and he loved to tell stories and laugh. John was incredibly proud of his precious children, grandchildren and family. He had a sweetness to him that was felt by all who met him. A devoted family man and husband, John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, he enjoyed social events and movies. Music and church were important to John, and he enjoyed playing Santa for various community groups and schools each year.
Channel 3000
Richard W Rasmussen
VERONA – Richard William “Dick” Rasmussen, 87 years young, peacefully passed away on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Oct. 26, 1935, to Harry and Elsie (Hammerly) Rasmussen, in Mazomanie, Wis. Dick grew up in Madison and attended West High School. He...
Channel 3000
Toni Rochon
Dodgeville – Toni Rochon, age 64, passed away Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 in Madison at St. Mary’s hospital in her daughter’s loving arms. She was born on January 24, 1958, in Dodgeville, WI, daughter of Raymond “Dutch” and Betty (Vivian) Schmit. She was raised in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, where she attended school with the class of 1976. She met her husband, Kenneth Rochon, in 1981 and moved to Dodgeville in 1984. Together they had two children that she absolutely adored, Cory in 1984 and Katie in 1989, with the addition of being blessed with an extra daughter, Andrea in 1977, from Ken’s previous marriage.
Channel 3000
Joyce M. Radovan
Madison – Joyce M. Radovan, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. She was born August 23, 1930, in Sheboygan, where she was raised, the daughter of John and Anna (Schutte) Starich. Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph J. Radovan on November 3, 1962, in Sheboygan. She worked at AT&T in Sheboygan and Madison for 10 years, then at Dane County Human Services for 22 years. Joyce was an avid volunteer at St. Mary Hospital, Luke House, Madison Police Department, and a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She loved gardening and knitting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Joyce loved her children and grandchildren and was always at every event the kids ever had. She was a well-respected woman with a humble attitude and a gentle and supportive nature. We will always miss her but we will cherish the moments we had with her and she will always be in our hearts.
Channel 3000
Michael A. Quirke
MADISON – Michael A. Quirke, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Jeremiah and Ann (Rieder) Quirke. Michael graduated from St. Viator High School in 1969 and Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa. He...
Channel 3000
Alan Mark Ladd
Dodgeville—Alan Mark Ladd, age 67, of Dodgeville passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Upland Hills Health surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 26, 1955, in Dodgeville, son of Chadwick and Marion (Rhinerson) Ladd. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1973. In 1978 he married Teresa Jacqueline “Jackie” Haga and together they had 3 children: Carmen, Chadwick, and Caitlin.
Channel 3000
Badgers drop to No. 18 in AP poll after ugly loss to Illinois
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dropped their first Big Ten game on Saturday, and they dropped in the AP poll for the first time on Monday. Wisconsin tumbled from No. 14 to No. 18 following a 79-69 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Badgers that spanned the entire month of December.
Channel 3000
Betty J. Rasmusson
Betty J. Rasmusson, 93, of Muscoda died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on October 16, 1929 the daughter of Purl and Shirley (Habel) Barrett. On February 6, 1968 Betty was united in marriage to Pete Rasmusson in East Dubuque, Illinois. Betty worked as a bookkeeper and partner with Pete in his excavation business. Later in life she received her GED, which she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed having weekly coffee with her friends and going to the casino.
Channel 3000
Sally Mae Kelly
JANESVILLE – Sally Mae (Tamblingson) Kelly died peacefully with family by her side at Mercy hospital in Janesville, WI on January 6th 2023. She was born August 14th, 1933 at Beloit Hospital in Beloit, WI. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 1951. She married Richard Kelly on December 11th, 1954. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before she left this earth. She is survived by one son, Patrick (Cynthia) Kelly, two daughters, Pamela (Arthur) Schumacher and Kristin McDaniel. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matthew (Brit) Kelly, Miranda Kelly, Morgan (Brittney) Kelly, Michael Kelly, Audra Porter-Roberts, Haley (Danny) Cullen, Jordan Porter and Sara (Ryan Eddy) Schumacher. Sally is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren, Georgetta Cullen, Parker Cullen, James Cullen, Joanna Cullen, Findlay Roberts, Everley Roberts, Shakira Pelzek, Savannah Kelly, Zoey Kelly, Clark Kelly, Addison Eddy, Owen Lobner and another great grandson on the way from Morgan and Brittney Kelly! Sally had four siblings-two sisters and two brothers. Beverly (William) Austin, Nancy (Mike) Amato, Jack (Phyliss) Tam and Glenn (Karen) Tamblingson.
Channel 3000
4 ways to improve your winter sustainability efforts
In a state like Wisconsin, harsh winter weather leads many to adopt lifestyle changes. We often spend much of our time inside, using more resources. But it’s also during this time that mindful decisions about using, reusing and reducing consumption can be most impactful. Here are 4 tips for living a more sustainable winter.
Channel 3000
Tyler Wahl ruled out for Badgers’ game against Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin’s leading scorer, will not feature in Saturday’s game against Illinois. A team spokesperson said Wahl traveled with the team to Illinois, but will not play. Wahl is still recovering from a lower body injury suffered on Tuesday. The senior from Lakeville,...
Channel 3000
Badgers’ winning streak snapped by Illinois as Wahl injury looms large
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Badgers were without lead scorer Tyler Wahl on Saturday, and it showed as they lost to Illinois, 79-69. Wahl made the trip to the State Farm Center, but was ruled out due to a lingering lower body injury suffered Tuesday during Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota.
Channel 3000
Trained artist creates down-to-earth abstract art
Joy. Delight. Sunshine. These words immediately spring to mind when you step into the studio of bernie & zuzu, where Bernie Witzack creates her artwork. Bold-hued rainbows and other shapes adorn prints, cards, hats, tote bags, tea towels, pillow covers and more — all with a freedom and whimsy that make you think Witzack had a heck of a fun time making them.
Channel 3000
Troy Vincent, star of early 90s Badgers teams, selected to College Football Hall of Fame
MADISON, Wis. — Troy Vincent, who starred in Barry Alvarez’s early Wisconsin teams, was selected Monday to the College Football Hall of Fame. Vincent tallied 13 pass breakups in 1990, Alvarez’s first season at the helm. In 1991 he recorded a 90-yard punt return touchdown that still stands as the longest in team history. He notched 192 tackles and four interceptions as a Badger and was named a first-team All-American in 1991.
Comments / 0