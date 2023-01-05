ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center

Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver Killed In Crash Near Nettle Creek Golf Course

A crash west of Morris killed the driver. A passerby near the Nettle Creek Golf Course south of Route 6 called for help at around 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies showed up to find 37-year-old George Cox of Morris ejected and pinned under his pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman found dead in parked car; child unharmed in backseat

Responding to a report of a parking complaint, Joliet Police officers found a deceased 24-year-old woman in the front seat of a vehicle, who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. In the back seat, a two-year-old girl was located unharmed. The early Sunday incident happened in an alley west of...
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

