Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
2 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Leads to Head-On Crash in Gurnee: Police
Two people are dead after a head-on crash that police say was caused by a wrong-way driver in Gurnee, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office. Police said they were called about a head-on crash with injuries just after 4 a.m. Monday to northbound Route 41 near Stearns School Road in unincorporated Gurnee.
Metra BNSF trains stopped near Brookfield
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF trains are stopped near Brookfield.Metra confirmed inbound and outbound trains are halted due to a vehicle on the tracks. This is a developing story.
2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI
The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
Four hospitalized after driver allegedly runs red light and causes crash in the Loop, police say
Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in the Loop Saturday night. Chicago police said a woman driving southbound on Michigan Avenue didn’t stop her Ford sedan at a red light and hit a BMW at around 8:50 p.m.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Woman found shot and killed in car, toddler in backseat unharmed: Joliet PD
Joliet police said officers responded to an alley near Clement and found a car with a 24-year-old woman in the front seat with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered in the vehicle, unharmed/
CBS News
Firefighters rescue two dogs trapped inside house fire in Streamwood
STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued two dogs who were trapped inside a house fire in Streamwood early Sunday morning. Crews responded to a reported garage fire, in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the garage that is attached to the...
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
starvedrock.media
Driver Killed In Crash Near Nettle Creek Golf Course
A crash west of Morris killed the driver. A passerby near the Nettle Creek Golf Course south of Route 6 called for help at around 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies showed up to find 37-year-old George Cox of Morris ejected and pinned under his pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Stabbed After Argument on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of North Drake in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. According to authorities, the man became involved in...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot on a sidewalk on Chicago's South Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man refuses to answer questions after showing up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds walked into a Chicago hospital Monday morning. The 32-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital around 1:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to police. He was listed in fair condition, officials said. The victim would not...
