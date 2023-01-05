Read full article on original website
Related
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0