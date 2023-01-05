You May Get Extra Time to Spend Unused 2022 Funds in Your Flex Spending Account. What to Know About the Rules

Read full article on original website
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Now Is an ‘Ideal' Time for Young People to Start Building Wealth, Says Investing Expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
Successfully Applying for Social Security Disability Is Difficult. Applying as a Long Covid Patient Is Even Trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
How To Safeguard Your Child's Credit Amidst Rise in ID Thefts
Does your child have a bad credit score? It could happen and you may not know about it until it’s too late. Cases of identity fraud have landed some kids in debt and in collections before they even reach the age of 18. A Javelin Strategy and Research study...
