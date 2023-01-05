ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says

(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
