Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House
Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says
(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
Breaking: Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital On Monday
Coley Harvey of ESPN relayed wonderful news today from UC Health doctors. One week to the day from Damar Hamlin being hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, the 24-year-old has been released from the facility and flown back home to Buffalo. The news is truly cause for ...
Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills from Hospital as Team Plays First Game Since His Collapse
Watch: Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills Teammates from Hospital. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cheered on his teammates, who paid tribute to him on the field, from his hospital bed as they played their first game since he suffered a cardiac arrest. On the afternoon of Jan. 8, six...
People
379K+
Followers
64K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2