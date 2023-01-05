ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO

By Dayten Rose
 4 days ago
Those clouds are clean water vapor, not smoke. | Photo via Unsplash

2022 brought big news in clean energy , with new developments happening all the time. All this might cause some con fusion , so let’s make it nu clear .
  • Fusion shoves atomic nuclei together . It’s how stars get their power. Fission splits atoms apart .
  • 20% of electricity generated nationwide already comes from fission, according to the Department of Energy. That 20% is produced by just 92 nuclear reactors . Did you know? The nearest one is the Wolf Creek Generating Station, located in Burlington, KS (~1.5 hours away).
  • Ignition just means they got more energy out of the reaction than they put in fusing atoms is hard work .
Putting it all together: fusion reactions have the potential to produce much more energy than fission reactions, and the process only creates helium (read: no radioactive waste ). Fusion ignition is a big step in that direction.

Now, if only we could use that energy to charge our phones…

