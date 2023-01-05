Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
2022 brought big news in clean energy , with new developments happening all the time. All this might cause some con fusion , so let’s make it nu clear .
Now, if only we could use that energy to charge our phones…
- Fusion shoves atomic nuclei together . It’s how stars get their power. Fission splits atoms apart .
- 20% of electricity generated nationwide already comes from fission, according to the Department of Energy. That 20% is produced by just 92 nuclear reactors . Did you know? The nearest one is the Wolf Creek Generating Station, located in Burlington, KS (~1.5 hours away).
- Ignition just means they got more energy out of the reaction than they put in — fusing atoms is hard work .
