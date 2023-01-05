ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain Says Nude Album Shoot Was A Way To ‘Start Loving Myself’ After Being Abused By Stepfather

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obQCk_0k4oZc1z00
Image Credit: Splashnews

When shooting the artwork for Queen Of Me, Shania Twain shed more than just her clothes. She ditched her fear and the trauma of growing up in an abusive household. “I did a whole shoot as part of the album artwork where I’m completely nude. And it was very — it was really scary,” Shania, 57, said when sitting down with Hoda Kotb during the Thursday (Jan. 5) episode of the TODAY show. “Doing the nude photography, it’s really about saying, ‘I was abused as a kid.'”

“My stepfather would fondle me up on the top and make me go without a shirt, and I was already maturing,” continued Shania. “This cringy horrible wanting to escape being in my own skin. I’m just in a moment now when I’m happy in my own skin – it’s the only skin I have so I don’t have a choice – otherwise, I’m going to hate myself for the rest of my life. It’s time to start loving myself in my own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed by it or shy [about] it. This is who I am.”

Shania has been open about her abusive past. In 2011, she recalled seeing her stepfather, Jerry Twain, plunge her mother’s head into a toiler. “I thought he’d killed her,” Twain said, per ABC News. “I really thought she was drowned, or dead, or that he had just smashed her head in and she was never going to wake up.” Shania also detailed the sexual about in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying she would “flatten my boobs” to avoid drawing her stepfather’s attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmyXb_0k4oZc1z00
(Splashnews)

“[I’d] wear bras that were too small for me, and I’d wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me,” she said. “Make it easier to go unnoticed. I hid myself. Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible – you didn’t want to be a girl in my house.”

Earlier in the TODAY interview, Shania spoke about how she posed nude for the Queen of Me artwork, including the art for her “Waking Up Dreaming” single. “I don’t really love my body,” she said. “I don’t love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking in the mirror at all at my body. So I said, ‘listen, I’m going to face that fear.’ I’m going go into that photoshoot and I’m going to put fashion aside … It was so empowering.”

“I’m so glad I did it. I was petrified, but once I flicked that switch and dove into it, I’m like, ‘I’m all in.’ I committed 100 percent,” continued Twain. “And I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments. “It had to be vulnerable, where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged, or being maybe even laughed at, at being embarrassed. But it was only empowering. It was really fabulous.”

Shania’s Queen Of Me is out on Feb. 3, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie, 10, Match In Black For Super Cute ‘Date Night’ Photos

Sister time is the best time! Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to show off her and her sister, Gracie‘s “date night” outfits. “Sister date night!”, the songstress captioned the carousel of photos. For the sibling hangout, Selena rocked a cozy, yet chic, all-black ensemble that featured loose pants, an oversized turtleneck sweater, and platform boots. The 10-year-old, for her part, adorably matched Selena’s raven-hued look with a black dress and on-trend black Mary Jane loafers.
HollywoodLife

Jessie J & BF Chanan Colman Go On A Walk Together After She Confirms Pregnancy: Photos

On her way to motherhood! British pop star Jessie J stepped out with her boyfriend Chanan Colman on Sunday, January 8, just days after the big news that she’s going to be a mama. In photos, the “Bang Bang” crooner, 34, rocked an oversized black trench coat, stylish black sneakers, and black leggings as she was snapped holding Chanan’s hand at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Her growing baby bump was kept under wraps, but Jessie accessorized with a pair of chic sunglasses, a bright pink pullover cap, huge hoop earrings, and several layered necklaces for the outing.
HollywoodLife

Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’

Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Wears $770 Burberry Coat On Birthday Walk With Her Dad

Bradley Cooper, 48, celebrated his birthday with his favorite person in the world: his daughter Lea! The actor and his only child went for a walk in their New York City neighborhood on his birthday on January 5. Bradley held his daughter’s hand as Lea rocked a fabulous $770 Burberry jacket and a pair of white tights and fuzzy pink boots. Lea clearly get her fashion sense from her mom Irina Shayk, 37.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Of Raging Flash Flood As Mudslides Hit Star-Studded Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the crazy water issues Southern California, including her area of Montecito, is having, in a new video. The former talk show host filmed the clip of herself as she stood in front of a raging creek near her home and explained that she’s been ordered to shelter-in-place since her home is located near higher ground. Other parts of Montecito, however, have had a mandatory evacuation.
MONTECITO, CA
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle Was Banned From Balmoral On Day Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Just a few days away from the official release of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare, excerpts from the tome claim King Charles III banned Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, from visiting Queen Elizabeth as she lay dying in her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Harry said he told his father in response, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to reports following the accidental early sale of the book in Spain, per ABCNews.
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo

Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Ex Gerard Pique Was Allegedly Cheating

Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué may have split in June 2022, but a new scandal has brought back all the drama for the international superstar. A 2021 video showing Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti together in the house he and Shakira shared has resurfaced and gone viral, causing Shakira to feel “devastated,” according to sources for Page Six. The smoking gun stream was allegedly filmed when Shakira and Gerard, who co-parent sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, were “happily together”, per the insider. The source added that Shakira is now “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Joins Khloe To Support Tristan Thompson After Death Of His Mom: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, was there for her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who is mourning the death of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea. The Kardashians stars were photographed leaving Tristan’s hometown of Toronto, Canada to go back to California on January 8. Khloe flew out to Toronto with Tristan, who is the father of her two children, on Jan. 5 after Andrea suffered a fatal heart attack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
281K+
Followers
25K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy