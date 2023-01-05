ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Carry Their Daughters On Rare Full Family Outing

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdIfl_0k4oZaGX00
Image Credit: Love Paris/ MEGA

Starting the New Year off with some family time! Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were spotted carrying their daughters from a London hotel on Thursday, January 5. The couple both looked excited to spend some time with their girls in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The family were also all bundled up to keep warm during their family outing!

Each celebrity had a daughter in their arms as they descended the steps from their hotel. Joe, 33, rocked a neon yellow sweater, dark jeans and gray shoes, as he carried their older daughter Willa, 2, who wore a pink outfit. Sophie, 26, and a long, black coat on as well as a pair of gray sweatpants, as she carried their younger daughter, who the couple welcomed in July. The Staircase star also sported a pair of white slippers and had sunglasses resting on the top of her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnxhM_0k4oZaGX00
Sophie and Joe are out for a walk with their daughter Willa. (Love Paris/ MEGA)

It’s been a big year for the couple, growing the family with the birth of their second daughter. The pair have yet to reveal Willa’s little sister’s name, but it’s clear that they’re incredibly happy being a family of four. Sophie reflected back on her pregnancy and some of the other major moments of 2022 on her Instagram, with a sweet post, sharing lots of maternity looks, as well as more photos with Joe, friends, and other glimpses from the year. “What a year friends,” she wrote in her caption.

A few days after they welcomed their second daughter, Joe shared a touching tribute to his wife on his Instagram with a sweet caption reflecting on how far they’ve come as a couple. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your [love] story,” he wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpDsJ_0k4oZaGX00
Joe and Sophie bundle up for a day out with their daughter. (MEGA)

Sophie confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child during a June cover story with Elle UK. She reflected on what it meant to be a parent to her in the interview. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo

An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family

Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
People

Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
281K+
Followers
25K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy