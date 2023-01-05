Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Carry Their Daughters On Rare Full Family Outing

Image Credit: Love Paris/ MEGA

Starting the New Year off with some family time! Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were spotted carrying their daughters from a London hotel on Thursday, January 5. The couple both looked excited to spend some time with their girls in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The family were also all bundled up to keep warm during their family outing!

Each celebrity had a daughter in their arms as they descended the steps from their hotel. Joe, 33, rocked a neon yellow sweater, dark jeans and gray shoes, as he carried their older daughter Willa, 2, who wore a pink outfit. Sophie, 26, and a long, black coat on as well as a pair of gray sweatpants, as she carried their younger daughter, who the couple welcomed in July. The Staircase star also sported a pair of white slippers and had sunglasses resting on the top of her head.

Sophie and Joe are out for a walk with their daughter Willa. (Love Paris/ MEGA)

It’s been a big year for the couple, growing the family with the birth of their second daughter. The pair have yet to reveal Willa’s little sister’s name, but it’s clear that they’re incredibly happy being a family of four. Sophie reflected back on her pregnancy and some of the other major moments of 2022 on her Instagram, with a sweet post, sharing lots of maternity looks, as well as more photos with Joe, friends, and other glimpses from the year. “What a year friends,” she wrote in her caption.

A few days after they welcomed their second daughter, Joe shared a touching tribute to his wife on his Instagram with a sweet caption reflecting on how far they’ve come as a couple. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your [love] story,” he wrote in the caption.

Joe and Sophie bundle up for a day out with their daughter. (MEGA)

Sophie confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child during a June cover story with Elle UK. She reflected on what it meant to be a parent to her in the interview. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she said.