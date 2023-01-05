ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart fined for language used toward NBA official

By Steve DelVecchio
 4 days ago
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart was ejected from the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the point guard has also been fined for his actions.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Smart has been fined $35,000 for “directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”

Smart had already been assessed one technical foul when he complained to an official as he was being subbed out of the game late in the third quarter of Boston’s 150-117 blowout loss. He was hit with his second technical, which resulted in him being ejected.

Smith then had to be held back by Celtics coach coach Joe Mazzulla as he yelled in the direction of a referee. He appeared to say “f—ing horrible” multiple times. You can see the video below:

Smart had 7 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds in 26 minutes before he was ejected.

This is not the first time Smart has been fined for his dealings with an official . The veteran has now paid nearly $500,000 in fines during his NBA career.

