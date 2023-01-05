ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart's Best Winter Bedding Is On Clearance at Macy's & Flannel Sheets, Quilts & More Are Over 65% Off

By Olivia Harvey
 4 days ago

The season of merry and bright is officially over and the season of chilly and dark is upon us. Are you prepared for hibernation? If not, Martha Stewart Collection bedding is currently on clearance at Macy’s and you can save hundreds on quilts, flannel sheets, and bedding accessories that will turn your bedroom into your wintertime zen zone.

Cozy up in the reversible Martha Stewart Collection Fair Isle Flannel Quilt , which is currently 65 percent off at Macy’s. This grayscale quilt is made with comfy cotton flannel quilted in a medium weight to give you just enough warmth at night without making you overheat. It’s ideal for hot sleepers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XP8eU_0k4oZE2f00
Image: Martha Stewart Collection

Martha Stewart Collection Fair Isle Quilted Reversible Flannel Quilt (Twin)

Price: $56

Buy Now

Buffalo check is always in style, winter season after winter season. So stock up on the Martha Stewart Collection flannel sheet sets in red-and-black Buffalo check to dress up every bed in your house. The Full-size set, which comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, is going for just $32 right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEcrN_0k4oZE2f00
Image: Martha Stewart Collection

Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Printed Cotton Flannel 4-Piece Sheet Set (Full)

Price: $32

Buy Now

Bedding pieces from Whim by Martha Stewart Collection are also on sale at Macy’s right now, including this cute 250-thread count sheet set that has lipstick, nail polish, and kisses all over it. It’s made with 100 percent cotton and comes with two pillowcases and both a fitted and flat sheet. Grab a Queen-size set for just $60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiYwK_0k4oZE2f00
Image: Whim by Martha Stewart Collection

Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Makeup 250 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set (Queen)

Price: $60

Buy Now

So although the holidays may be over, you can still gift yourself some beautiful new winter-themed bedding to stay toasty during the hibernation months. Check out the entire Martha Stewart Collection bedding selection at Macy’s here to find your new favorite pieces.

