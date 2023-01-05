ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
SANGAREE, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island

PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy