abcnews4.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting of man at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the shooting of a 19-year-old man in North Charleston in October 2022, North Charleston police announced on Monday. Markwon Stanley, 19, is charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged after allegedly throwing cleaning chemical on Target customer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly throwing a cleaning solution on a customer in Target and then resisting arrest. Ricardo De'Classic Lindsay, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and aggravated voyeurism. Police responded to the Target on...
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
abcnews4.com
Second arrest made in connection with October homicide at Relax Inn
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 9 Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department arrested Brooklyn Mitchell in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Relax Inn in October. Officers with the NCPD responded to 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a shooting, on October 26.
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
abcnews4.com
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in custody after man shot in leg in Georgetown County: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Georgetown County. Deputies said they are investigating the incident at a home on Smokethorn Street near Andrews. More information will be released when it is available.
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District considers new ‘guard rails’ for outside counsel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Superintendent Don Kennedy “parted ways” with the district’s top lawyer last year, the school board is set to meet to discuss a policy proposal that would set “guard rails” around outside counsel. The revised policy the board will consider at...
Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
abcnews4.com
GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island
PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
abcnews4.com
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
abcnews4.com
Controlled burn at Georgetown County park to temporarily close bikeway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — State officials are closing sections of the Waccamaw Neck bikeway as part of a planned and controlled burning at Huntington Beach Park this week. The bikeway, which runs through Pawleys Island north to the Horry County Line, has a section that traverses the park’s...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
