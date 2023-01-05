Read full article on original website
Melinda Graziano
4d ago
Governor wolf says this will be put on the taxpayer. my question is why the taxpayer? why are people who are being given the violations and being fine being the ones that have to take care of the situation
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state's gas tax, one of the nation's highest.
Government Technology
Opinion: Pennsylvania Should Pass EV Bill for Revenue, Future
(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth
(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
Get up to $975 for your mortgage or rent in Pennsylvania
If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion
Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion
By Sean Fogler and Carla Sofronski In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its […] The post Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
therecord-online.com
Agriculture Secretary Announces $1.5 Million To Improve Youth Access To Fresh, Healthy Foods And Ag Education
HARRISBURG, PA – At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Monday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs. Keystone Central School District CTC was listed as receipt of $7,500.
therecord-online.com
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
therecord-online.com
Report: ‘Unclear’ whether Pennsylvania’s rural tax credit program creates jobs
HARRISBURG, PA – Lawmakers have approved a variety of tax credits in an effort to boost economic growth in the commonwealth. Evidence of that growth, however, can be hard to find. For one program aimed at rural Pennsylvania, a state agency has recommended a pause until more data can...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party. ...
Wine, liquor prices set to increase at Pennsylvania stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raising prices on more than 3,500 of its most popular wines and spirits.They say inflation is to blame. The 4% increase goes into effect at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores starting January 15th.According to financial documents from the PLCB, liquor sales dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns at bars and restaurants. Sales rebounded the following year when wholesale picked back up as more bars and restaurants were open.There was a record $3.017 billion in sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the first time sales topped $3 billion.In the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reported a record net income of $330.9 million after decreasing operating costs and long-term liabilities.The agency contributed $839.7 million to governments and other agencies last fiscal year.PLCB operates 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania and handles liquor licenses. Taxes and store profits from the agency go into the state's General Fund.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
