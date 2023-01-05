ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 13

Melinda Graziano
4d ago

Governor wolf says this will be put on the taxpayer. my question is why the taxpayer? why are people who are being given the violations and being fine being the ones that have to take care of the situation

Reply(10)
2
Related
Government Technology

Opinion: Pennsylvania Should Pass EV Bill for Revenue, Future

(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth

(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Get up to $975 for your mortgage or rent in Pennsylvania

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion

Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion

By Sean Fogler and Carla Sofronski In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its […] The post Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Agriculture Secretary Announces $1.5 Million To Improve Youth Access To Fresh, Healthy Foods And Ag Education

HARRISBURG, PA – At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Monday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs. Keystone Central School District CTC was listed as receipt of $7,500.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'

(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wine, liquor prices set to increase at Pennsylvania stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raising prices on more than 3,500 of its most popular wines and spirits.They say inflation is to blame. The 4% increase goes into effect at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores starting January 15th.According to financial documents from the PLCB, liquor sales dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns at bars and restaurants. Sales rebounded the following year when wholesale picked back up as more bars and restaurants were open.There was a record $3.017 billion in sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the first time sales topped $3 billion.In the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reported a record net income of $330.9 million after decreasing operating costs and long-term liabilities.The agency contributed $839.7 million to governments and other agencies last fiscal year.PLCB operates 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania and handles liquor licenses. Taxes and store profits from the agency go into the state's General Fund.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy