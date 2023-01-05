Read full article on original website
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
KUTV
How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain
KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
KSLTV
Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
castlecountryradio.com
Division of Water Resources talks latest water levels
Our area has seen several snow storms and several more are in the forecast so many folks may be wondering what that means water-wise for our area. Castle Country Radio had the opportunity to speak over the telephone with Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator, Laura Haskell to talk about all the details.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Zoee is the 13-year-old daughter of Amber and Monroe Magnuson of Castle Dale. School Activities: Cross Country, Track, Honor Society. Hobbies/Interests: Ride horses and hang out with friends. Future Plans: Travel around the world and become an architect or social worker. Other: I like to be creative and crochet.
kjzz.com
Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
etvnews.com
Carbon County Elected Officials Sworn In
The new year began with an oath of office ceremony for the re-elected officials in Carbon County. The ceremony was conducted by Judge George Harmond in the commission chamber of the administration building on Thursday afternoon. Each individual being sworn into their respective positions were returning for another term. Christian...
etvnews.com
Wrestlers Head to Tournament of Champions
The yearly Tournament of Champions took place over the weekend, and Carbon and Emery joined the ranks of roughly 30 other teams to compete with athletes from three different states. Payson would end up in first as a team with 262.5 points. Uintah came in second with 260 points followed by Juab in third with 238. Emery finished eighth with 84 points while Carbon took 25th with 38.5 points.
