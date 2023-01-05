ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 18 preview: Risk-reward of Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni's plan for Giants

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The Birds are in an unfamiliar spot this season, losers of consecutive games for the first time all year.

Sunday at 4:25 p.m., they end the regular season against the New York Giants with an opportunity to clinch both the division and a playoff bye and could have quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup.

1st Down: Jalen Hurts is available to play on Sunday. Take us through the risk-reward of having him and other injured starters play in this game vs. resting up for the postseason.

2nd Down: Which injury has had the bigger impact on the Eagles during this losing streak: Jalen Hurts or Lane Johnson?

3rd Down: Critics are saying the Eagles peaked too early. How can this team get its groove back on Sunday?

Jaws' Prediction: 34-17

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
