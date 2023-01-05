Read full article on original website
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Teen captured, arrested after vehicle chase in Mooretown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Monday that officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The diver of the vehicle refused to stop, and SPD patrol officers began the chase.
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning “by a senseless act of crime,” is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis’ burial. On Monday morning, Mayor Arceneaux issued...
Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child
The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child. The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Highway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Highway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better known by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, it’s...
City of Shreveport elects new chairman
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Shreveport Regional Arts Council's new Community Program Manager guides artists
Karen La Beau is the new Community Program Manager for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. La Beau explained that she is a liaison for local artists. She understands and knows the challenges that artists may face and can save them time by having already dealt with many of the issues.
Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
Elvis Presley once sang for a dozen of this Shreveport company’s donuts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elvis Aaron Presley once sang his heart out for a box of donuts. The year was November 6, 1954, and Elvis was under contract with the Louisiana Hayride. For those unfamiliar with the Louisiana Hayride, the best way to describe it is to say that...
Six straight: Mudbugs sweep Rhinos in season-high sixth consecutive win
SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-10-4) scored five times in the second period to help blowout the El Paso Rhinos, 6-1, and earn another sweep and sixth straight victory overall at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night. After a scoreless opening frame, the Bugs...
