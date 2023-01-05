ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen captured, arrested after vehicle chase in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Monday that officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The diver of the vehicle refused to stop, and SPD patrol officers began the chase.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child

The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child. The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two injured in Alston Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Highway 80 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Highway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better known by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, it’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

City of Shreveport elects new chairman

City of Shreveport elects new chairman
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms

Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms

Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Six straight: Mudbugs sweep Rhinos in season-high sixth consecutive win

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-10-4) scored five times in the second period to help blowout the El Paso Rhinos, 6-1, and earn another sweep and sixth straight victory overall at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night. After a scoreless opening frame, the Bugs...
SHREVEPORT, LA

