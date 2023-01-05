Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Wrestlers Head to Tournament of Champions
The yearly Tournament of Champions took place over the weekend, and Carbon and Emery joined the ranks of roughly 30 other teams to compete with athletes from three different states. Payson would end up in first as a team with 262.5 points. Uintah came in second with 260 points followed by Juab in third with 238. Emery finished eighth with 84 points while Carbon took 25th with 38.5 points.
etvnews.com
Dynamics, Spardettes Meet at Desert Hills Classic
On Saturday, the Desert Hills Classic took place with drill teams from throughout the state. Both Carbon and Emery attended the event to show off the routines they have been working on all year. The Dino Dynamics had a great showing, taking second in military, second in show, third in...
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Morgan is the 13-year-old daughter of Ashley and Ryan Mills of Ferron. School Activities: Cross Country, Journalism, Track, Band, Honor Society. Hobbies/Interests: Running, Marching Band, Swim Team, Ferron youth City Council, Secretary of 4H Beef Club, Riding Horses, Jewelry Business, Babysitting Business, Pet Sitting Business. Future Plans: Become an Author.
etvnews.com
Productive Start to the New Year for Helper City
To begin 2023, the Helper City Council hosted a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday evening. During this meeting, the council tackled the purchase of a number of items to benefit the city and its residents. First, Helper City Public Works Director Mike Mastin spoke with the council regarding the possible...
Comments / 0