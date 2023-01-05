The yearly Tournament of Champions took place over the weekend, and Carbon and Emery joined the ranks of roughly 30 other teams to compete with athletes from three different states. Payson would end up in first as a team with 262.5 points. Uintah came in second with 260 points followed by Juab in third with 238. Emery finished eighth with 84 points while Carbon took 25th with 38.5 points.

