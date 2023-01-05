ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.

In addition to Lawrence, other questionable players include outside linebacker Travon Walker and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

It seems likely that all seven players will be active against Tennessee on Saturday.

For the Titans, the only players ruled out of action is cornerback Davontae Harris due to a hamstring injury. Five other players — including cornerback Kristian Fulton and wide receiver Treylon Burks — are questionable.

The winner of the Saturday night contest will be the AFC South champion. The Jaguars have a route to make the playoffs with a loss, but their chances would be slim.

