Bronx, NY

Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say

By Mira Wassef
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said.

NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD .

Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there was an active warrant against him. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and theft of services, police said.

“This is yet another example of the NYPD safety surge delivering results when a would-be fare evader was stopped and discovered to be carrying a loaded gun,”  MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy said.

Comments / 11

The DownVoter
4d ago

This guy is not too bright. Jumping the turnstiles will bring attention to you. He should have just paid the fare and act normal🤦

Reply
3
Ernest Streeter
4d ago

Hope bail reform doesn't result in a Desk Appearance Ticket 😳 and release in his own recognizance

Reply(1)
4
 

