Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said.
NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD .
Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there was an active warrant against him. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and theft of services, police said.
"This is yet another example of the NYPD safety surge delivering results when a would-be fare evader was stopped and discovered to be carrying a loaded gun," MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy said.
