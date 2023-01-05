Dan Hampton: Are the 2022-2023 Chicago Bears the worst team of all time?

Former Bears defensive end and pro football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, and Andy Masur to talk about the Bears season thus far and why he’s ready for the season to be over. You can hear Dan with Ed O’Bradovich to provide analysis before and after the last Bears game of the season this Sunday (January 8th). ‘ Hamp & OB ‘ preview the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at 9:45am on WGN Radio. They return to the airwaves immediately following the game at 3pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.