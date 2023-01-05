ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dan Hampton: Are the 2022-2023 Chicago Bears the worst team of all time?

By Ashley Bihun
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoFmw_0k4oVrSA00

Former Bears defensive end and pro football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, and Andy Masur to talk about the Bears season thus far and why he’s ready for the season to be over. You can hear Dan with Ed O’Bradovich to provide analysis before and after the last Bears game of the season this Sunday (January 8th). ‘ Hamp & OB ‘ preview the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at 9:45am on WGN Radio. They return to the airwaves immediately following the game at 3pm.

More Bears coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 1/9/23: Lukas Reichel is an example of having patience with prospects

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the Blackhawks back-to-back wins against the Coyotes and Flames. Joe then breaksdown Lukas Reichel’s 3-point night against the Flames and explains why you need to have patience with prospects while they develop. Later on, hear thoughts from Blackhawk’s prospect Kevin Korchinski, who sat down with […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Hamp & O’B: That’s a wrap! Bears secure 1st overall pick

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears losing the season finale to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13Cole Kmet turned in a game with 4 receptions, 57 yards, and 1 touchdown reception. The Bears set a franchise record for 10 straight losses on the season to the NFC north winning Minnesota Vikings.Bears finished […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WGN Radio

Development company releases plans for reimagined Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago. The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue. The Bears have not reacted to the video at this […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy