Knott County, KY

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B. “70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. In Pike County alone,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Floyd County Man Arrested On DUI Charges Following ATV Chase With Police

A man out of Floyd County was arrested recently- after leading police on a chase while driving an ATV. A deputy is said to have attempted to stop the ATV, which appeared to be driving recklessly through Garrett. Instead of stopping, however, the driver instead allegedly drove straight at the deputy, which forced him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

