NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO