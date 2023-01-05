ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattekill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley

Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify man murdered outside residence

PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
PLATTEKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

School bus strikes, kills 59-year old Kingston resident

Kingston residents were shocked to learn of another automobile-related fatality in the city late last week. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, January 6, 59-year-old Sarah Edwards was struck by a school bus near the Wurts and Spring streets intersection in the Rondout. The weather was grey and rainy. Kingston...
KINGSTON, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Catch Repeat Shoplifter Waiting at Bus Stop with a Bag Full of?

Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area…. with help from Marshall’s loss prevention...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy