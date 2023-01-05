Read full article on original website
New Charges For Cortlandt Manor Man Who Broke Into Multiple Homes In Area, Police Say
New charges have been handed to a man from Northern Westchester who allegedly burglarized homes throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. The string of burglaries happened in both Cortlandt Manor and Putnam Valley from October to December of 2022, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. After a long investigation...
Know Them? Newburgh Police Attempting To ID Men Allegedly Involved In Shootings
Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of men allegedly involved in a series of shootings. The incidents have taken place in Orange County in the areas of North Miller South Street in the City of Newburgh. If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, contact the City...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Prosecutor says murder suspect “staged” scene to disguise true cause of death
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of 43-year-old William Dicke began on Monday before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. Dicke is accused of running over his 35-year-old girlfriend, Danielle DiStefano, in her driveway on January 21, 2022, and then dragging her into her Mill Road apartment in Rhinebeck. On...
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify man murdered outside residence
PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault
MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
DA: Kingston drug dealer convicted on 14 counts
A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Police asking for help identifying woman found wandering near Cross Bronx Expressway
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found wandering the streets of the Bronx Monday morning.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
hudsonvalleyone.com
School bus strikes, kills 59-year old Kingston resident
Kingston residents were shocked to learn of another automobile-related fatality in the city late last week. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, January 6, 59-year-old Sarah Edwards was struck by a school bus near the Wurts and Spring streets intersection in the Rondout. The weather was grey and rainy. Kingston...
Video: Shoplifter Of Marshalls In Yonkers Nabbed After Forcing His Way Out Of Store
A man is facing his thirteenth arrest after he brazenly shoplifted a Marshalls twice in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police in Yonkers arrested 25-year-old Franklyn Rosario of the Bronx and charged him with stealing from the Marshalls at 750 Central Park Ave. In a video taken...
Mid-Hudson News Network
13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Catch Repeat Shoplifter Waiting at Bus Stop with a Bag Full of?
Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area…. with help from Marshall’s loss prevention...
