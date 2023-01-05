A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a widely covered December 3 Muni bus assault involving an elderly victim near Japantown. The assault happened December 3 on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop. The victim, a 79-year-old Indonesian American woman named Lisa, was on her way to work at Oracle Park when she was kicked in the stomach by the suspect as she boarded the bus, as she later told ABC 7. The suspect was getting off the bus and the attack was entirely unprovoked and senseless.

