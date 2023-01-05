Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Huge Landslides Shut Down Roads In Santa Cruz County, Including Southbound Highway 17
Impacts from the ongoing parade of storms continue to be most severe just south of the Bay Area in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, and on Monday, the main route into Santa Cruz from the north, Highway 17, was completely blocked by a landslide. Sometime around 9 a.m. on Monday,...
SFist
Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday
Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SFist
'Bay Lights' on Bay Bridge Could (Once Again) Go Dark By March If Project's Founder Can't Raise $11 Million
Locals and tourists alike have come to expect the array of twinkling lights illuminating the silhouette of the Bay Bridge's northern face as they walk along the Embarcadero or out on the piers. The piece is one of the largest light sculptures in the world, titled “Bay Lights,” in which 25,000 LEDs light up the 1.8-mile-long bridge’s 300 cables in a changing, abstract display, permanently installed there in 2016.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Federal Disaster Aid Approved For California
This latest storm is causing an array of impacts for the rush-hour commute around the Bay Area. Flooding in the East Bay, downed trees, high winds on the Bay Bridge, and BART delays are all making for a rough Monday morning. [KRON4]. President Biden has approved governor Gavin Newsom's request...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Zoo Takes In Second Orphaned Mountain Lion Cub
The Oakland Zoo has taken in yet another orphaned mountain lion cub, this one found in Soquel, near Santa Cruz. The 4- to 5-month old cub has been named Hazel, and joins Holly, who was brought to the zoo last month and is showing steady improvement after arriving severely malnourished. [Bay City News / Facebook / KRON4]
SFist
Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home
Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
SFist
Quince, One of SF's Three Michelin Three-Star Restaurants, to Close For Six-Month Renovation
Nine years after its last large-scale renovation, downtown dining destination Quince is closing later this month for six months to undergo another significant overhaul. Quince, the Michelin three-star stage for chef Michael Tusk and wife/manager Lindsay Tusk, is turning 20 this year. And in an announcement on Instagram, the team says, "the Tusks are embarking on an exciting new chapter and are temporarily closing the restaurant for a renovation to our dining room and bar."
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
SFist
SFPD Arrests 17-Year-Old In Connection With Kicking Elderly Woman on Muni Bus
A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a widely covered December 3 Muni bus assault involving an elderly victim near Japantown. The assault happened December 3 on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop. The victim, a 79-year-old Indonesian American woman named Lisa, was on her way to work at Oracle Park when she was kicked in the stomach by the suspect as she boarded the bus, as she later told ABC 7. The suspect was getting off the bus and the attack was entirely unprovoked and senseless.
SFist
Board of Supervisors Palace Intrigue: Peskin Takes Presidency as Board Ousts Walton From Top Spot
If you thought last week’s Kevin McCarthy drama was nuts, wait 'til you hear about Supervisor Aaron Peskin winning the SF Board of Supervisors presidency after 17 votes, in what was either a masterful move of three-dimensional chess, or a sign of just utter dysfunction. The outcomes of this...
SFist
SFJAZZ Center Celebrates Tenth Anniversary, Will Be Hopping All Week
This year marks a double-anniversary: the 40th of the San Francisco Jazz Festival and this week’s 10th anniversary of the SFJAZZ Center, and the stars will be out including Laurie Anderson, Bill Frisell, and Marcus Shelby. Unless you’ve been both living in San Francisco and listening to jazz since...
SFist
DA Jenkins’s Office Can Prosecute Resentencing the Murder Case Against Mayor Breed’s Brother, Court Rules
A San Francisco Superior Court judge denied a motion Monday morning that asked to take the murder resentencing of Mayor Breed’s brother out of the hands of DA Brooke Jenkins’s office, a motion that was made by Breed’s brother’s attorneys. One of the thornier ethical issues...
Comments / 0