ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Bert From ‘Sesame Street’ Is a Huge Olivia Rodrigo Fan

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Elle brought the ultimate dynamic duo to take on their song association challenge, with Sesame Street ‘s Bert and Ernie showing off their wide range of musical interests.

“We’re always singing songs with our friends on Sesame Street ,” Bert explained, before Ernie chimed in, “We’re always having so much fun on Sesame Street with our friends Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster […] and sometimes, we have our friends come over for playdates like Samuel L. Jackson, Mickey Guyton and Haim .”

Throughout the 10-minute video, Bert also proved himself to be a big Olivia Rodrigo fan, sharing that any track by the 19-year-old superstar would make his list of favorite songs. “I really like her,” he gushed.

Later on in the clip, Ernie and Bert revealed who would be their dream collaborators. While Ernie floated the idea of Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga, Bert suggested — you guessed it — Rodrigo.

However, despite being a fan of the “Drivers License” singer, the duo did not use any of her songs in the actual game, in which participants have 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word. The duo breezed through Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat (Day-O)” for the word “day,” Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for “friend,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “A Hazy Shade of Winter” for “time,” Frederic Austin’s “The Twelve Days of Christmas” for “first,” Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun” for “fun,” the Brady Bunch theme for “story” and more.

The two were stumped on the word “see,” confusing it for the letter C as they delved into Cookie Monster’s hit, “C is for Cookie.” For the word “home,” Bert took too long to begin singing “Home on the Range,” explaining that it’s “one of my favorite cowboy songs, and also one of my favorite songs that has the word ‘antelope’ in it.”

Bert and Ernie finished the challenge with an impressive score of 13 out of 15, tying with Chloe x Halle. Watch the full clip below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.” “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021. The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour. The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come. Related Bert From 'Sesame Street' Is a Huge Olivia...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Sigala & MNEK, RuPaul, Joesef & More

Happy New Year! Celebrate everything 2023 with some new releases from some of your favorite queer artists this week. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sigala & MNEK’s thumping new single, to a whole new album from the Queen of Queens RuPaul, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sigala & MNEK, “Radio” It may be the dead of winter, but British DJ Sigala and singer-songwriter extraordinaire MNEK are ready to give you pure summer vibes on their new...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Honors Leslie Jordan During a Surprise Appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’

Dolly Parton honored her friend, the late actor-comedian Leslie Jordan, by making a surprise appearance on the television series Call Me Kat — on which Jordan co-starred — on Thursday (Jan. 5). The country icon spoke to Jordan during her pre-taped message, which introduced a collection of the actor’s most memorable moments on the Fox comedy that stars Mayim Bialik as Kat. Related Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Her 'Special Bond' With Leslie Jordan 01/06/2023 According to TV Line, Parton began her message by singing a portion of “Where the Soul Never Dies,” which the show tweeted a brief clip of. “I know usually at...
Billboard

Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner in ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Movie Musical

Paul Mescal is replacing Blake Jenner in the decade-spanning production of the movie musical of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Richard Linklater will be directing the project, which is being backed by Blumhouse, and will shoot over a 20-year span. (The director shot his Oscar-winning Boyhood over 12 years.) The much-beloved musical, based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, follows Franklin Shepard, a talented composer of Broadway musicals who abandons his friends and career to become a producer of Hollywood movies. The story begins at the height of his Hollywood fame and moves backwards...
Billboard

Netflix Confirms ‘Wednesday’ Returning For Season 2 in Trailer Featuring Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’

Your nightmares have been answered. Netflix confirmed on Friday (Jan. 6) that its massive hit series Wednesday will return for a second season on the streamer. Though a date has not yet been announced for season 2, in an interview with Tudum, creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar talked about bringing back Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) for another go. Related Watch SEVENTEEN's Joshua, Dino and Mingyu Nail 'Wednesday' Dance Challenge 01/06/2023 “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” showrunners Millar and Gough exclusively told the Netflix news site. “We just need to make sure...
Billboard

Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over ‘Partner for Life’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating the good things in her life as she enters 2023. The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to give fans a series of snapshots from the past year and in many of the photos, she’s seen cuddling with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi. “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” the 18-year-old actress wrote of her boyfriend. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do...
Billboard

Laura Dern Got Fangirled By Swiftie For ‘Bejeweled’ While Literally Standing Next To ‘Jurassic Park’ Sign

No major spoilers, but if you tuned in to the second season of HBO’s hit vacation nightmare series White Lotus you may have missed a super low-key guest appearance from Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (Jan. 5), the host asked Dern to describe how she ended up making a hush-hush cameo on the series. And, of course, what it’s like to be spotted by Taylor Swift fans in the wild thanks to her role in the singer’s “Bejweled” video. “Recorded from the closet of my room,” Dern said of the secret bit she laid down...
HAWAII STATE
Billboard

Hilary Duff Cheers on Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’: ‘You Shine So Bright’

Lizzie and Rachel! Hilary Duff spent a girls night out in New York City over the weekend supporting Lea Michele in Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Lea, what a treat to see you in this role! You shine so bright … it was made for you!” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote on Saturday (Jan. 7) alongside a photo of herself and three pals — including Younger co-star Molly Bernard — posing with the Glee alum at the theater. Related Lea Michele and Darren Criss Go Carpool Caroling for Christmas 'Carpool Karaoke' 01/09/2023 Within the slideshow, Duff also shared snaps smiling in front of the Funny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Paramore Teases a New Song & Fans Have a Guess About the Title

New year, new Paramore song. Just one month out from the release of its highly anticipated album This Is Why, the band surprised fans by teasing a new track nicknamed “ccc” — though many correctly guessed that this was an acronym for its full French-language title, “C’est Comme Ça.” Lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro first set fans ablaze Sunday (Jan. 8) by posting a cryptic video to the band’s Instagram Stories. The letters “ccc” were backdropped by a glitching, pixelated screen while a brisk guitar riff repeated on a loop. Related Here's 'The News': Paramore Drops New...
Billboard

Ryan Griffin Talks Viral Success of ‘Salt, Lime & Tequila’ & Writing ‘Dibs’ With Kelsea Ballerini’: Watch

Ryan Griffin is soaking up his recent success — and has “Salt, Lime & Tequila” to thank for it. The country singer and songwriter at down with Billboard News to discuss his TikTok viral song, and how co-writing a track for Kelsea Ballerini opened the doors for his music career. Griffin debuted “Salt” — which peaked at No. 52 and spent a total of 20 weeks on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart — via TikTok in a fun video with his dad. He explained, “I knew my dad would like that song because it has that beach-y vibe to it, and I...
Billboard

Charli XCX Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Ouch! Charli XCX shared a snap from a hospital bed on Thursday (Jan. 5) after having her wisdom teeth removed. Related Conversations With Every Songwriter of the Year Nominee on Making History Together 01/06/2023 In the selfie, the “Hot In It” singer lays in the post-op bed with with giant packs of gauze on her jaw, a monitor jokingly stuck to her forehead and one shoulder falling out of her hospital gown. But never fear, she made it clear in the cheeky caption that she’s already on the chaotic mend, writing, “all my wisdom has gone. dumb and inexplicable decisions only from now on.” If...
Billboard

Britney Spears Responds to Jamie Lynn Spears‘ Comments on ’Special Forces‘: ’It Honestly Blows My Mind’

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to take aim at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who opened up about being related to the pop star in the premiere episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney began her lengthy message, alongside photos highlighting spinal accessory nerve injury, something the superstar previously revealed that she’s been suffering with. “Pssss here are pics of what nerve damage can do … which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!!” she noted. “Not...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Rehearsals Are Underway & Fans Have Some Thoughts

It’s happening, Swifties. It’s really happening. Taylor Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off this March, have officially begun. “It’s me! Hi!” the 33-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday (Jan. 5), referencing her No. 1 single “Anti-Hero.” “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you…” Related Laura Dern Got Fangirled By Swiftie For 'Bejeweled' While Literally Standing Next To 'Jurassic… 01/06/2023 Swift went on to promote her 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks. The sale has since...
Billboard

Sam Smith Is Ready to Give You What You Want With New Single Featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez

For fans of Sam Smith anxiously awaiting the release of the singer’s hotly anticipated album, fear not: They’re here to give you what you want. On Saturday (Jan. 7), Smith announced that their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, would be dropping on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Teasing the new track on Instagram and TikTok, Smith also shared a snippet of the song’s infectious chorus, with them and Reyez singing the word “gimme what I want” over an undulating tropical beat. Fans of Reyez will also be excited to know that this is not the only time the R&B star...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Until I Found You’

Stephen Sanchez notched his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Until I Found You,” which peaked at No. 38 on the chart. “I was in a serious relationship at the time,” Sanchez previously told Billboard of writing the song. “There was a lot of back-and-forth toward the beginning because I was super fearful of it, and I pushed her away because of that. We had established a very solid friendship before then, and it isolated us from even having that. I moved to Nashville months later, we reconnected and I took her out on a date. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

The Weeknd Drops ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video on ‘Dawn FM’ Anniversary

The Weeknd‘s “Is There Someone Else?” video has arrived, on the one-year anniversary of his Dawn FM album. The Cliqua-directed music video for “Is There Someone Else?” — the 10th track on Dawn FM — was released on Saturday (Jan. 7). The Weeknd had previously teased the visual, sharing a snippet on his social media accounts earlier in the week. Related The Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for 'Is There Someone Else?' Music Video: Watch 01/07/2023 The singer’s latest video features him watching a woman’s seductive dance through a city apartment window — and with a somewhat creepy mask — as he wonders in the night, “Is there someone else or not?” Dawn FM made its debut on Jan. 7, 2022 and launched at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Watch “Is There Someone Else?” below. More from BillboardThe Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: WatchPregnant Jessie J Gets Real About Her Difficult First Trimester: 'I Can't Even Explain to You How Sick I Feel'BTS' Jin Shared Uplifting Video Message with ARMY About His Military Enlistment: 'I'll Be Back Soon'
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s ‘Creepin’’

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’” leapt 22-6 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated January 14, after it debuted at its No. 5 high in December. The track, a slick re-creation of Mario Winans’ 2004 hit, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” seamlessly blends the talents of all three artists, allowing for a TikTok viral track. If you need a guide to follow along with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” find the lyrics below: Ooh, ooh-oohOoh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (just can’t believe this, man)(Metro Boomin want some more, nigga) Somebody said they saw youThe person you were kissin’ wasn’t meAnd I would...
Billboard

No, SZA Isn’t Beefing With Taylor Swift: ‘I Genuinely Loved Her Album’

SZA is gunning for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 with her triumphant new album, SOS, which would mean beating out Taylor Swift‘s blockbuster Midnights — currently at No. 2 — once again for the top spot. Some fans have taken the chart race as an indication that there might be a rivalry between the two artists behind the scenes, but the R&B star quickly put the rumor to rest. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted early Friday (Jan. 6). “I don’t have beef...
Billboard

First Country: Shania Twain, Elle King, Chase Rice & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Shania Twain, “Giddy Up!” Shania knows her way around an energetic, danceable song, including her latest “Giddy Up!,” from her upcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3. Eschewing a high-gloss pop finish, she instead relies on pulsating acoustic guitar to offer an assertive rhythm that matches the arena-sized confidence in her lyrics, which (similar to some of her mega-hits such as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”) advocate for living your best life right now–or as Twain puts it, “Time to shine like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy