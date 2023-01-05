Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Break Up
There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of...
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
Watch Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other in Rare Look at Their Romance
Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance. You know what they say—the couple that plays together... On Jan. 6, Chris Evans made his relationship with actress Alba Baptista Instagram official in the most adorable way. The Captain America actor shared on his Stories a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby," eliciting shrieks and laughter.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Is "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying this new chapter. The TikTok star gave fans an update on how she is doing two weeks after receiving facial feminization surgery. Although Dylan still has a ways to go on the healing front, she is already experiencing a new level of joy.
Trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Promises a Rydell High Origin Story
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. You've never seen Rydell High quite like this. In the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the origin story of the iconic girl clique is put front and center. Set...
Adam Devine Reveals Paramount+ Canceled the Workaholics Movie
There's no easy way to say this, but the Workaholics movie has been unceremoniously let go. According to Adam Devine, the cast and crew of the previously planned follow-up film were only given...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder
Watch: Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's coven is growing. The actress shared Jan. 9 that she is pregnant and expecting their second baby. "2023 celebrating life," the Twilight alum wrote alongside a photo of herself holding daughter Bodhi, 5, while cradling her...
Gwen Shamblin’s Controversial Story Gets the Lifetime Treatment in New Trailer Starring Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey has undergone a hair-raising transformation. The Dirty Dancing star plays self-proclaimed spiritual diet guru Gwen Shamblin in the trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving For Salvation. Known just as much for her striking hairstyle as her controversial religious teachings—"The higher the hair, the closer to God," she says...
Jennifer Lawrence Fangirling Over "Biggest Celebrities" Is Pure Joy
Jennifer Lawrence still has a few celebs she's starstruck by left in her playbook. As the Causeway actress recently explained, there are a couple of people she considers to be the celebs to a star...
TikTok Proves the K18 Hair Mask Is Worth the Hype, Reviving and Transforming Damaged Strands in 4 Minutes
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. If you've ever stopped mid-scroll on TikTok or...
Prince Harry Shares Why He Initially Thought Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death
It took years for Prince Harry to accept Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex was 12 years old when his mom died from injuries sustained in a car crash in August 1997. At the time, Diana's car was being chased by the paparazzi through the streets of Paris when it collided with a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul were also killed in the accident.
Jennifer Coolidge, Hilary Swank, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars to Present at 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. From a lush palazzo in Palermo to the Golden Globes stage in Los Angeles. The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is among those set to present at the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Jan. 9.
Influencer Alix Earle Reveals Whether She Got Back Together With Tyler Wade
Watch: North West Dresses Up As Her Dad Kanye West in New TikTok Video. Alix Earle is flying solo. The TikTok star recently confirmed her single status after parting ways from Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade. As seen in a Jan. 9 TikTok video posted by @serenavanderslayyy, which features a...
The Fate of Peacock's Bumper in Berlin Revealed
This TV news has us singing with joy. Looks like Peacock's Bumper in Berlin hit the right note, as the streamer announced on Jan. 9 that the Pitch Perfect spinoff series will return for a second...
