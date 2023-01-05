Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kosmos Energy (KOS) This Year?
KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Kosmos Energy is one of 248 companies in...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Jabil (JBL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in ProPetro (PUMP)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
PUMP - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.37, gaining 4.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $15.13 indicates a 45.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Here is What You Need to Know
BABA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this online retailer have returned +17.6% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock
JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual...
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals (CMC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum
PAG - Free Report) Penske Automotive Group is starting to stick out as a leading operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Penske stock has an “A” Style Scores grade for Value which largely attributes to its overall “A” VGM grade. At $115...
Zacks.com
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PSEC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.06, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company...
Zacks.com
Rising P/E: An Overlooked Way to Pick 5 Winning Stocks
Picking bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common phenomenon. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Zacks.com
Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
RFG - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market...
Zacks.com
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Performance Food (PFGC)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Is McKesson (MCK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
MCK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. McKesson is one of 1182 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNX - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Investors who believe in market...
Zacks.com
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Comments / 0