Illinois State

Idaho killings: Questions the affidavit still doesn’t answer

(NewsNation) – The probable cause affidavit released Thursday laid out in meticulous detail how authorities linked 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Nov. 13 deaths of four University of Idaho students, but many questions remain unanswered. The arrest document did not explain why the suspect allegedly committed the crime,...
Lawmakers approve of pay raises ahead of inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers passed a law to raise several elected officials’ pay ahead of their inauguration into the new term. The legislation raises the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors, and legislators. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and Treasurer all are getting a 14% raise, while the Attorney General and Secretary of State get an 11% pay increase. Legislators’ base pay for the next term is $85,000, an 18% increase.
