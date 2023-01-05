Read full article on original website
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
KUTV
No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
KUTV
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
KUTV
Arson suspect reportedly admits to torching his own Taylorsville apartment unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he intentionally set the Taylorsville apartment complex he was living in on fire. Representatives of Unified Fire Authority said that crews were dispatched to the Bridgeside Landing Apartments on South Bay Bridge Road on reports of an apartment fire.
KUTV
Police: Murder suspect reportedly shot woman after she 'refused to leave' Ogden residence
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect accused in the death of a 24-year-old woman in Ogden reportedly told police he shot the victim after she wouldn't leave the residence, according to an arrest affidavit. Garrett Gorsch, 21, was arrested Jan. 8 after officers responded to a call of a...
KUTV
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
KUTV
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
KUTV
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
KUTV
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
KUTV
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
KUTV
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
KUTV
Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
KUTV
Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
KUTV
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
KUTV
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
KUTV
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
KUTV
Sandy councilwoman proposes civility in campaigns with additions to voluntary pledge
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy City Councilwoman is proposing to reinforce a voluntary pledge to make campaigns more civil. At-large councilmember Cyndi Sharkey drafted a memo with additions to the Pledge of Fair Campaign Practices. According to the memo, the ultimate goal is making valuable information easily available...
