David Krewson
4d ago
who cares she's screwing New York as people leave she will raise your taxes, thank God I don't have to pay for it, GOOD LUCK NEW YORK
WKTV
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
nysenate.gov
Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda
ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
gamblingnews.com
Senator Addabbo Talks about New York’s Three Newly Planned Casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board officially opened the process for three new full casino licenses. Several companies have already expressed interest in opening venues in prime locations, so competition is already heating up. Long-time gambling proponent Sen. Joseph Addabbo used the opportunity to discuss the process and share his insights on the future of gambling in New York State.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS
December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on lawmaker pay hike, shelter closure & closed bar
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The new year brought a new salary for New York lawmakers. They’re getting a pay raise of $32,000:. I am so ashamed and disgusted to live in this state...You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Kim Reed. Their increase is more than what my...
One-day marriage officiant license in New York: What you need to know to apply, and about the new law
In late March 2023, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in New York state, opening the doors for family, friends or just about anyone to help the betrothed tie the knot. That privilege was previously only afforded clergy, judges and elected officials in the Empire...
