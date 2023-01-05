ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Art Society offers traditional oil painting classes

The Greenwich Art Society is offering Traditional Oil Painting Classes with Andrew Lattimore beginning January 9 through March 20 (except Jan. 16 and Feb. 20) from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This class will focus on developing your painting skills through painting the still life. Each week you will construct...
Tropical Paradise Finds a Home in Cos Cob

The opportunity to review Island Fin Poke was born out of a chance meeting at everyone’s favorite bank, The First Bank of Greenwich. In on my weekly run to deposit checks and say hello, Frank Gaudio introduced me to the man who brought Island Fin Poke to Greenwich, Jamie Darnow, who invited me to come in for a taste.
