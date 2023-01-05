Read full article on original website
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser
Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Yardbarker
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’
Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch
Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy
Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision
Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
NFL Player Transported To Hospital Following Significant Injury
Just one week after the tragic events that took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills where Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, another player had to be transported to the hospital with significant health concerns.
Comments / 1