ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown.  The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Yardbarker

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’

Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
Yardbarker

REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch

Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy