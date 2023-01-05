Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
CCPD officer still recovering from shooting
CCPD officer Gustavo Medina remains on medical leave after begin involved and injured in a shooting last month
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Nueces County sheriff: Correctional officer violated policy in inmate escape
The correctional officer responsible for supervising the inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail on New Year's Eve may face disciplinary action. On Dec. 31, Anthony Montez, a 54-year-old inmate trusty, escaped from the county jail during an evening trash detail. According to Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Montez was one of two inmate trusties who took all of the trash from meals to the dumpster outside of the building.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
'J6 prayer rally' held for those in prison after Jan. 6 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer rally was held in honor of those who remain behind bars after the Jan. 6 attacks two years ago. The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition called Sunday the 'J6 prayer rally'. "We feel something needs to be done," the Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition Chairman...
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing State Highway 358 near Airline Road
CCPD says a man tried to cross the westbound lanes of the freeway between Nile and Airline when he was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 7.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023
Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
Tesla posts open jobs despite no confirmation of new facility
Descriptions of the positions describe they’re for construction of Tesla’s first lithium refinery plant near Corpus Christi.
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old girl dies from early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
The Port of Corpus Christi is running out of room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lack of waterfront property is making it difficult for the Port of Corpus Christi to expand. San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3NEWS that land by the water is beginning to fill up -- creating a challenge for new businesses to move in.
Emergency closure on McArdle Road and Staples Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a waterline break, the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is closed until further notice. Water service is still in place at this time and has not been cut off. As safety is a top priority, motorists are advised to take an...
Tesla starts hiring for its ‘license to print money,’ aka lithium refinery
Tesla is starting to hire for its new lithium refinery, which Elon Musk referred to as a “license to print money” in Corpus Christi, Texas. In September 2022, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on the Gulf Coast of Texas. At...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Corpus and SA
The TV Show "Impractical Jokers' has been one of my favorites for many years. I mean, no matter how many times I see the same episodes, they are still funny. However, it just hasn't been the same since the show returned without Joe Gatto. He was the most fearless and in my opinion brought the most laughs to the show. His reason for leaving was to focus on himself and his family. It appears things are going well as he is embarked on his own personal comedy tour.
