ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Nueces County sheriff: Correctional officer violated policy in inmate escape

The correctional officer responsible for supervising the inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail on New Year's Eve may face disciplinary action. On Dec. 31, Anthony Montez, a 54-year-old inmate trusty, escaped from the county jail during an evening trash detail. According to Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Montez was one of two inmate trusties who took all of the trash from meals to the dumpster outside of the building.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Corpus and SA

The TV Show "Impractical Jokers' has been one of my favorites for many years. I mean, no matter how many times I see the same episodes, they are still funny. However, it just hasn't been the same since the show returned without Joe Gatto. He was the most fearless and in my opinion brought the most laughs to the show. His reason for leaving was to focus on himself and his family. It appears things are going well as he is embarked on his own personal comedy tour.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy