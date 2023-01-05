Read full article on original website
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
Collin Morikawa had A LOT of questions about Matt Fitzpatrick's shirt in Kapalua
Collin Morikawa was extremely interested in the clothing choices of Matthew Fitzpatrick on the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick, 28, has turned a few heads with his attire this week. The Englishman and reigning U.S. Open champion had signed a clothing deal...
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
PGA Tour confirms it has granted a 'few' releases for Saudi International
Augusta National Golf Club’s decision to keep its invitation criteria for the Masters unchanged will likely set up some awkward moments at the year’s first major between players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and those who have bolted for LIV Golf. But it won’t be...
Here's who Collin Morikawa joined to become the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a six-shot final-round lead
Collin Morikawa looked like he was cruising to victory through 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, not once making a bogey at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. While his original six-shot lead to start the day had shrunk by two, he still seemed in total command as he attempted to win his first PGA Tour title since the 2021 Open Championship. Yet instead of walking off the winner five holes later in the PGA Tour’s first-ever “elevated” event, the 25-year-old found himself shockingly part of a fraternity he would just assume never have joined.
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
Adam Scott becomes 7th PGA Tour golfer to surpass $60 million in career earnings
Adam Scott came into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions with $59,873,599 in career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. He’ll leave the island of Maui as the seventh golfer on Tour to rake in more than $60 million. Scott banked $210,000 for his solo 29th-place finish at Kapalua....
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta
Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
It seemed implausible. Hell, impossible. Jon Rahm trailed Collin Morikawa by nine shots early on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But by day's end the 28-year-old Spaniard had rallied to win the PGA Tour's 2023 opener by two shots, thanks to a closing 10-under 63—and some untimely bogeys from Morikawa down the stretch.
Jay Monahan says tour vs. LIV now about 'product versus product'
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Sunday of LIV Golf: "What they have is very different from what we have. We're going down our path, and they're going down theirs."
WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment
Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
Collin Morikawa's live betting odds during his Kapalua collapse were even crazier than you think
In his incredible young career, Collin Morikawa has drawn comparisons to some of the game's all-time greats, including Tiger Woods. But on Sunday evening at Kapalua, he more closely resembled the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons to be exact. Morikawa entered the final round of the Sentry...
Don't worry about Collin Morikawa's 'scar tissue' from Kapalua. Here's why he'll be fine
On Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Collin Morikawa found himself in the midst of becoming the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a tournament after holding a six-shot 54-hole lead, there was much talk on the broadcast about the specter of "scar tissue." In a way, that's perfectly understandable; it's a really big lead he let slip away at Kapalua, and Morikawa's meltdown was pretty ugly. After making exactly zero bogeys through 67 holes, he proceeded to make three straight on a stretch of the Plantation Course where nobody else had bogeyed them in succession all week.
‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past
Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
