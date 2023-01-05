ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
Collin Morikawa had A LOT of questions about Matt Fitzpatrick's shirt in Kapalua

Collin Morikawa was extremely interested in the clothing choices of Matthew Fitzpatrick on the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick, 28, has turned a few heads with his attire this week. The Englishman and reigning U.S. Open champion had signed a clothing deal...
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over

Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
Here's who Collin Morikawa joined to become the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a six-shot final-round lead

Collin Morikawa looked like he was cruising to victory through 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, not once making a bogey at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. While his original six-shot lead to start the day had shrunk by two, he still seemed in total command as he attempted to win his first PGA Tour title since the 2021 Open Championship. Yet instead of walking off the winner five holes later in the PGA Tour’s first-ever “elevated” event, the 25-year-old found himself shockingly part of a fraternity he would just assume never have joined.
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta

Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It seemed implausible. Hell, impossible. Jon Rahm trailed Collin Morikawa by nine shots early on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But by day's end the 28-year-old Spaniard had rallied to win the PGA Tour's 2023 opener by two shots, thanks to a closing 10-under 63—and some untimely bogeys from Morikawa down the stretch.
Tennis-Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest stars.
WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment

Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
Don't worry about Collin Morikawa's 'scar tissue' from Kapalua. Here's why he'll be fine

On Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Collin Morikawa found himself in the midst of becoming the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a tournament after holding a six-shot 54-hole lead, there was much talk on the broadcast about the specter of "scar tissue." In a way, that's perfectly understandable; it's a really big lead he let slip away at Kapalua, and Morikawa's meltdown was pretty ugly. After making exactly zero bogeys through 67 holes, he proceeded to make three straight on a stretch of the Plantation Course where nobody else had bogeyed them in succession all week.
‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past

Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.

