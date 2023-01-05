Read full article on original website
Harris, Epps stepping into bigger roles for Illini: 'They’re going to get a lot of minutes'
CHAMPAIGN — During Sencire Harris’ pregame media availability on Monday morning inside the Ubben Basketball Complex, it was pointed out to assistant coach Chester Frazier that Illinois football defensive coordinator Aaron Henry at least half-jokingly has made his interest in Harris known. Frazier and Henry had dinner before...
Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
Malik Elzy, 4-star WR out of Chicago, reveals B1G commitment during All-American Bowl
Malik Elzy announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Plenty of top prospects are set to reveals their commitments at the event. Elzy is a 4-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Elzy is rated as the No. 43 WR and No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
Fenelus feeling right at home on Illini staff
WCIA — With the 2023 Illinois football roster taking shape as the offseason goes along, the coaching staff is also starting to become clear. Antonio Fenelus was announced as the Illini defensive backs coach before the bowl game. He takes over an impressive group for the Illini, but one that will be in transition with […]
Impact: Illini guard Skyy Clark 'stepping away from basketball'
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner discuss the impact of freshman guard Skyy Clark leaving the Illinois basketball program for personal reasons.
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and re-opened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development
A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Giant Old Warehouse is One of Illinois’ Most Top Secret Place
This green warehouse may not look like much, but inside it's filled with adventure, romance, and thrillers. Welcome to the Old Book Barn, located in Forsyth Illinois, a place where book lovers can spend hours looking for new books, novels, and old favorites. The Old Book Barn is a 14,000-square-foot warehouse that is a playground for anyone who loves books. If one of your goals/resolutions in the new year was to read more, I am sure that this place will have something for you.
New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
