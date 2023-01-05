ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fenelus feeling right at home on Illini staff

WCIA — With the 2023 Illinois football roster taking shape as the offseason goes along, the coaching staff is also starting to become clear. Antonio Fenelus was announced as the Illini defensive backs coach before the bowl game. He takes over an impressive group for the Illini, but one that will be in transition with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and re-opened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
RANTOUL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development

A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Bement Café burglarized, money stolen

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Giant Old Warehouse is One of Illinois’ Most Top Secret Place

This green warehouse may not look like much, but inside it's filled with adventure, romance, and thrillers. Welcome to the Old Book Barn, located in Forsyth Illinois, a place where book lovers can spend hours looking for new books, novels, and old favorites. The Old Book Barn is a 14,000-square-foot warehouse that is a playground for anyone who loves books. If one of your goals/resolutions in the new year was to read more, I am sure that this place will have something for you.
FORSYTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
DECATUR, IL
