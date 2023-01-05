COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.

