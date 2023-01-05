Read full article on original website
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
q95fm.net
Prestonsburg Police Arrest Man Over Weekend As Meth and Heroin Were Discovered in Traffic Stop
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested and charged over the weekend after police discovered meth and heroin. Prestonsburg Police Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on Saturday for a traffic violation. Officer Arms conducted an investigation when they found methamphetamine and a sufficient amount of heroin.
wymt.com
Eric C. Conn victims could see benefits reinstated, new agreement says
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn could see their social security benefits re-instated thanks to an agreement between the Social Security Administration and a local attorney. Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has been advocating for many former clients of Conn’s in their battles with the SSA over...
wymt.com
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
wymt.com
Family escapes weekend fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Wilson Court in Kenova. Officials at the scene say at least two people and a dog lived in the home, but they were able to get out. According to officials, a propane tank...
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber suit dropped by court
A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
ashlandbeacon.com
Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination
The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police said they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter, Abigail Marcinkowsky, in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/18/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
