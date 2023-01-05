ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

wymt.com

Eric C. Conn victims could see benefits reinstated, new agreement says

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn could see their social security benefits re-instated thanks to an agreement between the Social Security Administration and a local attorney. Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has been advocating for many former clients of Conn’s in their battles with the SSA over...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
COOLVILLE, OH
wymt.com

Family escapes weekend fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Wilson Court in Kenova. Officials at the scene say at least two people and a dog lived in the home, but they were able to get out. According to officials, a propane tank...
KENOVA, WV
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber suit dropped by court

A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
IRONTON, OH
ashlandbeacon.com

Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
ONA, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 11/18/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

