Joe Rogan makes humiliating podcast edit after being taken in by ANOTHER hoax

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Joe Rogan has been forced to edit his podcast after he humiliatingly fell for a fake vaccination tweet.

After citing the phony post, the podcast host and UFC colour commentator had to remove, edit, and re-upload Wednesday's (4 January) edition of The Joe Rogan Experience .

Rogan spoke with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein to chat about the ongoing debacle of Covid and vaccines.

And during the discussion, Rogan showed a tweet on the screen that was claimed to be from an account under the name Dr Natalia.

The account said they didn't "regret the vaccine" even if it is "poison."

They also said their "heart" was in a good place.

"I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate," the tweet read, in part.

Rogan believed the tweet was "ridiculous" and had an "uncharitable view" of those who opted out of vaccinations.

"The idea that I didn't get vaccinated out of hate, I find so ridiculous. Like, I don't hate anyone. I am a loving person. I do it on purpose. I go outta my way to be as charitable and as kind as possible," Rogan said.

He added: "And when I don't, I feel very disappointed in myself."

However, the controversial podcaster and his team were notified that the tweet wasn't genuine.

The Dr Natalia account , which was created in 2017, seems to be real, with over 31,800 followers.

But the tweet seems to be doctored.

As a result, the Dr Natalia Twitter has been made private, and the profile picture is a black circle.

The following day (5 January), Rogan took to his Twitter to give "sincere apologies" to the person who was "hoaxed" and the viewers.

He also said that he and the team were thinking of posting a notice to explain the trickery but eventually decided to delete it from the episode altogether.

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/Frizzlemcdizzl2/statuses/1610773105953103872 text="\u201cJoe Rogan reacts to a doctor's INSANE tweet.\nw/ @BretWeinstein \nAnd how we should treat each other post mass formation psychosis.\n#joerogan #JRE #covid #SuddenDeath #diedsuddenly #vaccineinjuries #Gates\u201d" name="Frizzle McDizzle" screen_name="Frizzlemcdizzl2" id="1610773105953103872" created_ts=1672873209 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1610773105953103872" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=659 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=632]

In December 2022, Rogan initially believed that a boxing match between YouTubers Matt Watson and "Dad" at Creator Clash 2022 was a real fight between father and son.

"I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son…It made me so sad," he said.

But Rogan's editor made him aware that this wasn't a father-and-son brawl.

"I'm such a sucker," Rogan said.

