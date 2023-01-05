ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

By Amy Larson
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding.

Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to the beaches Wednesday night.

Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.

Video footage showed the Capitola Wharf split in half from a section of the wharf collapsing into the sea. Water from the ocean and Soquel Creek surged back and forth carrying massive tree trunks.

Farther south in Santa Cruz County, the iconic concrete SS Palo Alto, also known as the “cement ship,” broke away from the pier at Seacliff State Beach. Rain continued pouring at 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz County officials wrote, “The storm has caused significant damage throughout the county and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff. High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination – avoid the coast.”

The Sheriff’s Office wrote, “There is currently a tidal surge threatening low-lying coastal areas. Due to large waves and high tides along the coastline, there is a threat to the safety of those residents. If you can evacuate safely, please do so immediately. If you are unable to evacuate, please shelter in place, move away from ocean facing windows. If your safety is in imminent danger due to wave intrusion or structural damage call 911.”

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was seen circling over the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz Wednesday night. Witnesses heard a man screaming for help after he apparently was swept away in the flood-swollen river. It’s unclear if the man survived.

Up in San Mateo County, firefighters fanned out across beachside neighborhoods where wind gusts blew trees on top of homes, cars, and roadways. Firefighters said they were inundated with “non-stop” 911 calls from residents reporting damages and emergencies.

Tidal surges flooded Stinson Beach in Marin County. Local residents who ventured to the beach had to run to avoid being swept up in fast-moving water.

Thursday marked Day 2 of California’s most recent atmospheric river storm. Relentless rain and high winds are creating tough conditions for emergency crews trying to cleanup damages along the coast.

Wave forecasters with Surfline said Thursday’s “bombing” west-northwest swell may be the biggest in 15 years for California.

Surfline wrote, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen a swell of this magnitude on the charts. It’s not only really big, but it’s also really west in direction.”

Pacific Operations Forecast Manager Schaler Perry wrote, “When compared against benchmark events, like the solid west swell from February of 2008, this one has a realistic chance to be larger. While we are of high confidence Thursday into Friday will see one of the top five largest west-northwest swells of the last 15 years, there’s potential it could be the largest.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Woman found dead in recycling truck in Northern California

Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.SF Gate reported that the body was found in a truck owned by Recology, a waste management company, which operates in California, Oregon and Washington. An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported.The gruesome discovery comes about three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

While many parts of California are coping with the destructive impact of relentless rainfall, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the state’s snowpack. As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent is 199% of normal for this date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources. The Southern Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Calif. Flooding Prompts Federal Emergency Declaration

(TNS) - President Biden declared a state of emergency as forecasters warned wicked weather in California could lead to more dangerous flooding. The emergency declaration covers more than a dozen counties, including Los Angeles, Sacramento and Santa Clara. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought

(NEXSTAR) – It’s early in California’s rainy season, but a series of atmospheric rivers has already made an impact – for better or worse. In just two weeks, the state’s drought situation saw notable improvement. The worst classification, “exceptional drought,” was completely wiped off the map.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm

SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
morganhilllife.com

Breaking News: Jan. 9, 2023 Storm Flooding Photos in Morgan Hill

Series of storms from Pacific Ocean may continue until Jan. 19. The atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend, causing flooding in some of the South Valley region. It is the first of five streams of storms that will continue until about Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. This relentless parade of cyclones means the Bay Area will see even more flooding until next week.
MORGAN HILL, CA
