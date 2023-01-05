SAN ANTONIO – UTSA dropped Saturday afternoon's contest to the Western Kentucky, 74-64 despite outscoring the Hilltoppers 44-36 in the second half. UTSA (7-9, 1-4 C-USA) wasn't able to overcome a rough first half performance that saw the Roadrunners convert just six field goals and shoot 25%. Western Kentucky (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) rode a strong first half performance to its first league win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak. The win was also the team's first since head coach Rick Stansbury came down with an illness.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO