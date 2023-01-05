Read full article on original website
IGN
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
IGN
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
IGN
CES 2023: Lenovo Unveil Revamped Lineup of Legion Pro Gaming Laptops, Tower Desktops and Gaming Monitors
CES 2023 sees the showcase of another revamped gaming lineup, this time courtesy of Lenovo. At the popular event taking place in Las Vegas, the company announced a refresh for its Lenovo Legion Pro gaming laptops. Furthermore, Lenovo also unveiled the new Legion Tower desktops and Legion gaming monitors as well.
IGN
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Hands-On
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 truly pushes the question of whether there's ever too much gaming monitor. With a massive 57-inch wingspan and 7,680x2,160, this gaming monitor is a spectacle to behold.
IGN
Daily Deals: $1000 Off the Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Projector for Gamers, and More
Today you can save $1000 off the excellent Optoma 4K laser projector for gamers. It's already temporarily out of stock (still orderable) so you better hurry before this deal is gone for good. In other deal news, score an Amazon Omni 65" 4K QLED Fire TV for only $550, buy a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and get a free Elite strap, pick up a pair of adjustable dumbbells for well under $300, and more.
IGN
HTC Vive XR Elite: Hands-On
We went hands-on with the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023. Here's what we learned after wearing it and playing games like Eternal Notre-Dame, Yuki, and Hubris VR.
IGN
COLORFUL Announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Lineup
Chinese hardware manufacturing company, Colorful Technology has announced its lineup of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards featuring the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced OC, Ultra White, and NB Series models. All the new COLORFUL GeForce®= RTX™ 4070 Ti Series graphics cards uses PCIe 5.0 16-pin 12VHPWR connectors. The COLORFUL...
IGN
Meta Quest 2 Deal: Get an Elite Strap for Free
Anyone in the market for a wireless VR headset should look first at the Meta Quest 2. It hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price, quality, and the availability of games and apps. For a limited time, between now and January 19, if you buy a Meta Quest 2, you’ll get an Elite Strap thrown in for free (see it at Amazon). Those usually cost $59.99, so it’s a nice value proposition.
IGN
NetEase Acquires SkyBox Labs, a Support Studio Who Worked on Halo and Minecraft
SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer best known for supporting the development of Halo: Infinite, Minecraft, and other games, has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase made the announcement on January 6, saying that SkyBox would continue its regular work and operate independently, but now with the resources to do things on a faster scale.
IGN
Sony's Upcoming Sci-Fi RPG in Development by XDev Falls Victim to Gameplay Leaks Online
Leaks have become more and more cumbersome over the years, and they somehow slip out even after countless failsafe's implemented by developers. Players have received major information about upcoming games through leaks, no one is safe from leakers and data miners. The latest victim to leaks is Sony, and it seems that gameplay for their upcoming Sci-Fi title has leaked online.
IGN
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
IGN
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
IGN
Deathverse Devs Announce Shutdown 3 Months After Launch, Plan to 'Redevelop' and Re-Release Game
Developer Supertrick Games and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment announced that Deathverse: Let it Die will temporarily suspend online services on July 18 for the game as they attempt to fix issues such as in-game matchmaking and lag. “This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that...
IGN
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
IGN
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Alleged Gameplay Details Surface Online; All You Need to Know
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been in development under the care of Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment for quite some time now. It was believed earlier that the game would be releasing in 2022, alongside the sequel to the movie. However, it was later revealed that the game will not be releasing in 2022 anymore, and the developers were looking towards a 2023 or even a 2024 launch window.
IGN
Valorant: Riot Introduces New 3 Site Map called Lotus Set in India in Ep 6 Act 1; Omen Nerfed in Latest Patch
Valorant has just entered its sixth episode and has brought a bunch of new content for the players to try out. The most notable change in the latest episode is the introduction of the ninth map in the game, Lotus. A new map has been introduced in the game after 6 months, the previous new map was Pearl, that was unveiled all the way back in June 2022.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
IGN
Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy Have Gotten Massive Preorder Discounts
Okay so here's the gravy; there's a big sale on at eBay at the moment with code NEW15 which can take an extra 15% off your order. That's good, but here's what makes it better; it can be used on preorders via discount gaming retailer The Game Collection. We all...
