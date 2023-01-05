U.G.L.Y’s Closet helping women in need

Jazmine Edwards founder and creator of U.G.L.Y’s and Karina Torres (single mother) shared why U.G.L.Y’s Closet was created and why. Jazmine was a single mother herself at one time and decided she wanted to help. She saw a need and decided to help.

Karina told us what a blessing this has been to her. Their bond was beautiful to witness. They are in need of donations. Please donate if you can.



To donate go to…

Website Utahgirlsloveyou.org

Instagram @u.g.l.y.s closet

Facebook Uglys Closet

