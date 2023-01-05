ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.G.L.Y’s Closet helping women in need

By Brianne Johnson
Jazmine Edwards founder and creator of U.G.L.Y’s and Karina Torres (single mother) shared why U.G.L.Y’s Closet was created and why. Jazmine was a single mother herself at one time and decided she wanted to help. She saw a need and decided to help.

Karina told us what a blessing this has been to her. Their bond was beautiful to witness. They are in need of donations. Please donate if you can.

To donate go to…

Website Utahgirlsloveyou.org
Instagram @u.g.l.y.s closet
Facebook Uglys Closet

