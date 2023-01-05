Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing networks via “tokenization”
Mastercard’s policy requires use of a token when a cardholder loads a Mastercard-branded debit card into an ewallet, while banks issuing Mastercard-branded debit cards nearly universally use Mastercard to generate the tokens and store the corresponding primary account numbers in its Mastercard “token vault,” the FTC alleged.
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
cryptoslate.com
DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares
U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
u.today
XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
"China wants to stop XRP adoption in US" CEO of Reaper Financial blockchain company Patrick L. Riley has shared his take on the role of XRP in the unannounced economic rivalry between China and the USA, saying that the current Ripple-SEC lawsuit "isn't just a court case, it's a war."
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle
U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Altcoin Rises Over 40% in One Week Amid Selection As the Network’s Sole Utility Token
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is rapidly rising in value as it becomes the only utility token for use in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. The soon-to-launch Shibarium blockchain, the expected layer-2 upgrade of the Shiba Inu network, is selecting BONE for its utility token to use for blockchain transaction fees and for other activities.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
theblock.co
Celsius ruling shines light on crypto user agreement fine print
Experts say a judge’s ruling this week underscores the importance of the fine print in crypto user agreements. A judge ruled that assets in Celsius yield-bearing accounts belonged to Celsius, not the investors. Experts say a judge’s recent ruling that assets in a yield-bearing account belong to Celsius, not...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Regulators Warn American Banks To Keep an Eye on Crypto-Related Risks
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is issuing a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) urging US banks to be more cautious of risks related to crypto. The statement comes two months following the collapse of the crypto exchange...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
Meta plans to appeal $414 million fine amid row over consent for ad tracking
The Facebook and Instagram owner says the penalties do not mean it must seek users' consent, but Max Schrems told Insider it's the only option left.
Apple Fined $8.5 Million After Breaching Data Protection Act – Here's How They Responded
Despite efforts in spearheading user privacy among its various products, Apple is now under fire for violating French privacy and data protection laws.
cryptonewsz.com
ChainSafe & Aztec Network’s integration proposes to solve ENS privacy issues
ChainSafe Solutions takes the opportunity of sharing the proposal that it has forwarded at the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO weekly ecosystem meeting on the 8th of December, 2022. The prime issue that the company was dealing with and seeking solutions for ENS privacy issues. It was a detailed proposal on how exactly to address the important and significant matter.
