newsfromthestates.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
Current Publishing
Bidding farewell: Longtime Zionsville Community School leader retiring at the end of the month
After devoting nearly four decades of his life to education, Zionsville Community Schools Supt. Scott Robison is retiring at the end of the month. He became superintendent in 2006 after working in the Sheridan Community Schools district and spending several years as a principal and teacher in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 10, 2023
County council elects president – Ken Alexander has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council for 2023. He replaces Steve Schwartz in the role. Amy Massillamany will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Alexander was elected to the Hamilton County Council in 2018. He represents District 4, which includes Adams, Washington and part of Clay townships.
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
wrtv.com
My Inner Baby files federal lawsuit against City of Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE — The owners of a Noblesville retail store forced to close at law governing sex shops within the city has filed a federal lawsuit against the city’s government. Attorneys representing My Inner Baby accuse the city of violating the retail stores First Amendment right, according to a...
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
Prosecutor's office announces no charges will be filed in Jyrie Mathews' death
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday no charges will be filed in the hit-and-run death of a 3-year-old last year.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Current Publishing
Open homes, hearts: Carmel residents work to aid Ukrainians in Hamilton County, overseas
Since Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, the Carmel community has been doing its part to provide support for Ukrainians in a variety of ways. Some have opened up their hearts, some have opened their wallets, and some even their homes. The Koladas, who fled their home in the Kyiv...
Fox 59
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Council considers $23M in city support...
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
Repeat Lebanon drug dealer to serve 22 years in prison
LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial […]
Layoffs coming to IndyStar as Gannett shutters printing presses
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people will be laid off at the Indianapolis Star as Gannett Publishing Services announces the shuttering of two printing presses. Gannett notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday of its intentions to permanently close two of the four printing presses at its facility located in the 8200 block […]
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
Current Publishing
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
