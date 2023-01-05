ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas

Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas

A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
