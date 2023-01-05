Read full article on original website
Related
Cancer Screenings Encouraged For Women Ages 20-49 During Cervical Health Awareness Month
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recognizing January as National Cervical Health Awareness Month and encouraging women to get screened for cervical cancer. “Over the years, we have seen a dramatic decrease in cervical cancer. However, rates have recently leveled off,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate...
Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas
Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0