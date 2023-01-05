Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
CMT
WATCH: Shania Twain Drops "Giddy Up!" And A High Energy Dance Video To Go With It
Shania Twain is galloping into 2023 with a new song, "Giddy Up!" and a new dance video to shimmy alongside it. The sassy, high-energy music video was released overnight and is rife with heavily choreographed steps delivered by dancers of all ages and dressed as everything from car mechanics and waitresses to supermarket shoppers.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Marry Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
