Illinois State

Illinois Supreme Court to adopt accelerated briefing timeline on cash bail constitutionality decision

By Danny Connolly
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court and both legal parties have agreed to an accelerated calendar for deciding if eliminating cash bail violates the Illinois Constitution.

The decision still is not expected until the Spring, however.

In a brief filed Wednesday, both state’s attorneys and the state agreed to various deadlines for filing their appeals in order for the Supreme Court to expedite the decision.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled in December the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court recently put in a stay order , ordering all 102 counties to keep their current system of pre-trial release. Part of the stay order was working with both parties for an expedited calendar.

Legislators, union push for house visit reform on anniversary of fatal DCFS caseworker stabbing

“The parties have now conferred about the appropriate schedule for proceedings in this matter and suggest that the Court enter an order granting an accelerated docket,” the brief reads.

The first deadline is for both parties to file a record on an appeal by Jan. 20. Then the attorney for state officials will file an opening brief on Jan. 26. The state’s attorneys will file a different response brief by Feb. 17, and the attorneys for officials will file a final reply brief by Feb. 27.

Oral arguments will then take place in March.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s website does not yet list any anticipated filing dates for 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Related
11th hour snag over Illinois’ assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in his inauguration speech on Monday that a ban on assault weapons would be coming “very soon.” Whether or not that is this week remains to be seen. The Senate spoiled the House’s celebration when they introduced their own assault weapons ban proposal. It drew major […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois lawmakers approve of pay raises ahead of Pritzker inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois lawmakers passed a law to raise several elected officials’ pay ahead of their inauguration into the new term. The legislation raises the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors, and legislators. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November

(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700.   The election marked […]
ILLINOIS STATE
