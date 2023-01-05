Congee is one of my favourite “it’s going to be OK” dishes. For me, it has the same grounding power as a cup of tea or a bath of the perfect temperature after a long day. It’s gentle both to cook and to eat when abrasive or more interesting flavours just don’t feel right, and also it’s light, steadying and customisable beyond infinity. For all these reasons, it’s my first recipe for 2023. Even if you don’t need it now, treat it more like a tool you can whip out for when you do.

3 DAYS AGO