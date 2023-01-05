ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers hire former Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce as Triple-A Toledo manager

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Detroit Tigers have hired Anthony Iapoce — a former hitting coach with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox — as Triple-A Toledo's manager for the 2023 season, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Iapoce replaces Lloyd McClendon, who guided the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record last season. The Tigers parted ways with McClendon , Toledo's second skipper in as many years, after the 2022 season. Tony Cappuccilli served as McClendon's bench coach.

The Tigers have not confirmed Iapoce's hire, but the agreement to hire him has been in place since at least early December.

A CAREER REVIVED: How Tigers prospect Parker Meadows 'put myself back on the map' in 2022 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtItD_0k4oH22G00

Iapoce, 49, has a long history of coaching in professional baseball. He served as the Florida Marlins' minor league hitting coach from 2006-09 and the Toronto Blue Jays' roving hitting coordinator from 2010-12.

After the 2012 season, Iapoce became a staple within the Cubs' organization. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, hired from the San Francisco Giants in September, developed his front office skills as an executive with the Cubs from 2012-19.

Iapoce worked as a special assistant to the general manager — president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer — from 2013-15, all while overseeing Chicago's minor-league hitting program. During those three years, he set the groundwork for longstanding relationships with then-prospects Javier Báez , Kris Bryant , Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras .

Báez, who turned 30 on Dec. 1, is entering his second season with the Tigers .

The Rangers hired Iapoce as their hitting coach in the major leagues before the 2016 season. He held the position through the 2018 season. The Rangers ranked fifth in the American League in runs and fourth in home runs over those three seasons, and in 2017, the club became the first team in MLB history with nine players reaching 17 home runs in the same season.

Those nine players: Joey Gallo (41), Rougned Odor (30), Mike Napoli (29), Shin-Soo Choo (22), Elvis Andrus (20), Nomar Mazara (20), Robinson Chirinos (17), Carlos Gómez (17) and Adrián Beltré (17).

THE BEST PLAYER: Why Tigers feel better equipped to help Javier Báez maximize strengths in Year 2

CATCHER POSITION: Why catcher Willson Contreras makes sense, and doesn't make sense, for Tigers

Iapoce returned to the Cubs after the 2018 season. "Our offense broke somewhere along the lines," Epstein said, referencing inconsistent production and a lack of power. The Cubs finished 95-68 in the regular season but were bounced from the postseason by the Colorado Rockies in the National League wild-card game.

Epstein then fired Chili Davis and hired Iapoce.

Iapoce stuck around for three seasons, from 2019-21, but his contract wasn't renewed by Hoyer in October 2021. The Cubs missed the postseason in 2019 before returning in 2020, again losing in the wild-card game. At the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs kickstarted their rebuild by moving Báez, Bryant and Anthony Rizzo .

In February 2022, Iapoce was hired by the Boston Red Sox as their senior hitting coordinator.

RISING CATCHER: Tigers catcher Josh Crouch on 2022 success, blending analytics and prospect status

MORE BASEBALL: Tigers in winter leagues: Where players, prospects are competing this offseason

Before his coaching career, Iapoce played nine seasons in the minor leagues with the Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers , plus two seasons for the SouthShore RailCats in Gary, Indiana, in an independent league. The Brewers selected him in the 33rd round of the 1994 draft from Lamar University.

He hit .272 with six home runs and 168 stolen bases (in 233 attempts) across 714 games in the minors.

The rest of the Tigers' minor-league managerial staff is believed to be returning: Gabe Alvarez at Double-A Erie, Brayan Peña at High-A West Michigan and Andrew Graham at Low-A Lakeland.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers hire former Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce as Triple-A Toledo manager

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
MLive.com

Tigers agree to trade All-Star closer to Phillies for 3 players

The Detroit Tigers have sent two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies, making another move to reshape the club’s struggling offense at the expense of the bullpen. The Tigers dealt Soto and infielder Kody Clemens to the Phillies in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling...
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Trentonian

Phillies land All-Star closer Gregory Soto from Detroit in 5-player deal

Getting something in baseball often requires giving something up. Saturday, at the expense of depth on the bench, the Phillies added all-star depth to their bullpen. The Phillies acquired two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto from Detroit for a package of three players, including big leaguers Matt Vierling and Nick Maton and minor-league catcher Donny Sands. The Phillies also picked up Kody Clemens in the deal.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Dombrowski discusses how Phillies' trade for Gregory Soto came together

The Phillies and Tigers discussed Gregory Soto at the Winter Meetings a month ago but couldn't work out a trade before leaving San Diego. There was no communication from there about a potential Soto trade until Thursday, when Dombrowski received a call from Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, who wanted to see if the Phillies were interested in reopening discussions about the left-handed reliever.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Inclusion has always been the name of the game for Detroit's Leland Stein III

Leland Stein III is an extremely proud father and grandfather. He conveys his pride without saying a word. On a December morning, less than a week before Christmas, he pulled up a picture on his phone that had been taken of him on a packed couch with his two sons and six grandsons, ranging in age from 8-year-old twins to a 4-month-old infant. With that photo in hand, Stein let his broad smile do the talking.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy