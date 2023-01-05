Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays’ FIRE AND ICE Brings Down the House at Palmer Arena
Danville’s opening First Fridays event of 2023 took place at the David S Palmer Arena, and FIRE AND ICE, as it was named, brought out a massive crowd. The public was told to enter through the public skating door on Main Street, and they did. But it took a while to get through a very long line. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr certainly noticed.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Giant Old Warehouse is One of Illinois’ Most Top Secret Place
This green warehouse may not look like much, but inside it's filled with adventure, romance, and thrillers. Welcome to the Old Book Barn, located in Forsyth Illinois, a place where book lovers can spend hours looking for new books, novels, and old favorites. The Old Book Barn is a 14,000-square-foot warehouse that is a playground for anyone who loves books. If one of your goals/resolutions in the new year was to read more, I am sure that this place will have something for you.
chambanamoms.com
Where to Find the Best Cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana
Craving a sweet treat? Where locals go when they want a great cupcake in Champaign-Urbana. Seriously, WHO DOESN’T LOVE CUPCAKES? (Oops, sorry. We shouted.) We’re lucky to have many options for cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana, whether they come from a specialty baker, a big grocery store, or a small solo operation.
25newsnow.com
Missing person reported in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day. Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink. But, […]
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Bird flu, rising feed prices contributing to more expensive eggs
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed many items increasing in price. Now, egg prices are on the rise too. Farmers said it’s for a variety of reasons. One said she’s had to spend more money on feed for her chickens. She’s also noticed low water levels in the Mississippi […]
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Central Illinois Proud
New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season
Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
WAND TV
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for DUI, suspended license, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Tristan J. Hauersperger, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Jan. 9, after Paxton police located him in the 300 block of East Franklin Street while performing a welfare check around 7:49 a.m.
