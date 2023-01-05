Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO