Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
RodeoHouston Sets 2023 Stage With Full Concert Lineup Announcement
The year is heating up with country music performances. After announcing Parker McCollum would be headlining the opening day at RodeoHouston 2023, the full lineup has been released. Spanning nearly three weeks, RodeoHouston will feature musical performances across all 20 days. McCollum, a Texas native, will take the stage on...
musictimes.com
Neal Doughty 2023: REO Speedwagon Keyboardist Retires From Touring Due to THIS
After decades of playing with REO Speedwagon, keyboardist Neal Doughty decided to retire from touring this year; what was the reason why he wanted to stop playing live for their fans?. Taking to their official website, the band shared a lengthy statement about the musician's retirement, saying he would be...
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
Betty White’s former LA home demolished
Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more. Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in Tennessee.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Nevada featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Eric Burdon: What 'Spill the Wine' Is Really About
By 1969, Eric Burdon had split with the Animals and was living in San Francisco when he joined California funk rock band War. As Eric Burdon & War, the group scored its biggest hit in 1970 with “Spill the Wine." More than five decades later, fans still debate what the lyrics mean.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Marry Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
waldina.com
Happy 109th Birthday Loretta Young
Today is the 109th birthday of the actress Loretta Young. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has gone. REMAINS: Buried, Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA. SPOUSE: Jean Louis (m. 1993–1997), Tom Lewis (m. 1940–1969), Grant Withers (m....
waldina.com
Happy 96th Birthday Soupy Sales
Today is the 96th birthday of the comedian Soupy Sales. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. BEST KNOWN FOR: Comedian and pie-throwing television personality Soupy Sales was the popular host of such shows as Lunch with Soupy Sales and the Soupy Sales Show.
Tyler Hubbard Pens Humble Thank You Note to His Wife in ‘Me for Me’ [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard is thanking his lucky stars for the unconditional love he receives from his wife, Hayley. In his new song "Me for Me," he confesses that he's a little hard to love at times, but she simply loves him for him. "She loves me for me, just as country...
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0