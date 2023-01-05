Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC Miami
What Is the Biggest National Championship Blowout in College Football History?
The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.
NBC Miami
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
NBC Miami
Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win
Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
NBC Miami
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
NBC Miami
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Miami
Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions...
NBC Miami
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
NBC Miami
Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season
Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...
NBC Miami
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
Comments / 0