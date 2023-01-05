ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Biggest National Championship Blowout in College Football History?

The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU

The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win

Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job

Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer

Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions...
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season

Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...

